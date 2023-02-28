Photos: Matt Wolpe Stars in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Virginia Musical Theatre

Andrew Lloyd Webber's SCHOOL OF ROCK made it's Virginia regional theater premier this past weekend as part of the 31st season of the famed Virginia Musical Theatre season. Performances took place February 24-26 at the state-of-the-art Sandler Center for the performing Arts, located in Virginia Beach, VA

SCHOOL OF ROCK was directed by Marc Tumminelli, musical directed by Allan Decipulo and choreographed by Lilly Tobin and starred Broadway's Matt Wolpe (Finding Neverland, Once, Rock of Ages) as Dewey Finn.

SCHOOL OF ROCK is Based on the Paramount movie by Mike White, with a Book by Julian Fellowes and Lyrics by Glenn Slater and New Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and was produced under special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Virginia Musical Theatre's cast of SCHOOL OF ROCK included; Matt Wolpe*(Dewey Finn), Brooke Jacob* (Rosalie Mullins), Nathan Matthew Jacques (Ned Schneebly), Rachel Rose Gilmour (Patty Di Marco), Rainier Trevino (Summer Hathaway), Zuri Sarai Lofton (Tomika), Mitchell Taylor (Zack Mooneyham), Lucas Prokop (Freddie Hamilton), Zoey Pham (Katie), Stephen Culpepper (Lawrence), Avelyn Bollen (Marcy), Avelyn Bollen Julia Adams (Shonelle), Quinten Kusheba (Billy), Brianna Sawyer (Sophie), Phinneaus S. Dell (Mason), Melichi Shadley (James). Penelope Hanson (Madison), Mariah Mazyck (Mrs. Sheinkopf) and featured Jackie Adonis, Christine Barreca, Caroline Hines, Donna Rendely Peeler, Conor Crowley, Raymond Dimaano, Dan Mcgary, Evan Meares, Elliott Scott Smith and Tim Minter in the ensemble.

*Matt Wolpe And Brooke Jacob appeared courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Additional production team for SCHOOL OF ROCK included Lighting Design by Paige Seber, Costume Design by Sandy Short, Sound Design by Brain Canonico, Technical Direction by Jason Tuthill with Erin Hollis serving as the production Stage Manager. SCHOOL OF ROCK was produced by Mark Hudgins and Chip Gallagher for Virginia Musical Theatre.

For more information on Virginia Musical Theater visit: www.vmtheatre.org

Photo credit: David Beloff