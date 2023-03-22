Photos: First Look At Firehouse's World Premiere FIRST RESPONSES FESTIVAL

Firehouse Theatre has released first look production photos from the upcoming FIRST RESPONSES Festival of four world premiere one-acts written by first responders Anthony Jackson, Kathryn Kahlson, Betty Migliaccio, and Benjamin Toderico. The festival begins performances at Firehouse Theatre in Richmond, VA on Wednesday March 22 and closes on Sunday April 16, 2023.

The four one-acts are based on true stories that the writers personally experienced. Anthony Jackson (Captain, Richmond Police) takes us to a fresh crime scene that opens a portal to the past, present, and future in SOMETHING SO SMALL; Kathryn Kahlson (Captain/retired Chesterfield Fire & Emergency Services) navigates the parallel lives of two mothers -- a first responder and the woman she meets on an emergency call in MOTHER AT WORK; Betty Migliaccio's (Richmond Firefighter) EIGHT BUTTONS is a flashback journey of memories triggered by the death of a colleague; and Benjamin Toderico (Richmond Police/retired) gives us a front row perch to a suicide intervention in PILLAR.



Firehouse's partners on FIRST RESPONSES Festival are Richmond Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 995 and Virginia First Responder Support Services. The scripts were written in David Robbins' Frontline Writers class (https://frontlinewriters.org/). The festival is supported by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, and the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation.



For further information about FIRST RESPONSES Festival and Firehouse Theatre go to firehousetheatre.org or call 804.355.2001.