Photos: Firehouse Theatre Presents WAR IN PIECES FESTIVAL

Firehouse Theatre has shared production photos from the upcoming WAR IN PIECES Festival of four world premiere one-acts written by military veterans David Aldridge, Rachel Landsee, Robert Waldruff, and Chuck Williamson. The festival runs from Sept 23 through Oct 30, 2021 as part of Firehouse's 28th season.



The four one-acts in WAR IN PIECES are about tipping-point moments in the lives of the veteran playwrights. The four plays are performed together in the festival by an ensemble of ten actors who play multiple roles.



Robert Waldruff drops us into a hot zone in Vietnam where a mysterious rescue raises more questions than it answers in GUARDIAN ANGELS, directed by Foster Solomon. Rachel Landsee uses music and movement to create a surreal battleground where the knowns of military life collide with the unknowns of life outside the military in SOAR, directed by Kerrigan Sullivan. David Aldridge takes us on a ride to a crossroads, when time stops and a choice is made in BONNE ANNÉE, directed by Joel Bassin. Chuck Williamson invites us to join a group of soldiers at the moment when their world is flipped upside down in SKYLINE, directed by Todd Labelle.



WAR IN PIECES is produced by Firehouse Theatre in partnership with the Virginia War Memorial Foundation and the Mighty Pen Project.

Photo Credit: Bill Sigafoos