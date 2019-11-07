Photo Flash: Take a Look at Firehouse Theatre's Production of LOMBARDI

LOMBARDI is a theatrically compelling play about obsession, perfection, and winning. Adapted from David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered -- A Life of Vince Lombardi, Firehouse's LOMBARDI runs from Thursday, November 7 thru Saturday, November 23, 2019.



Famed Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi is considered by many to be the greatest coach in the history of football. His love of the game and single-minded pursuit of excellence generated loyalty and fear among those in his orbit including his players, his wife and family, and the journalist who was sent to write a profile of the legend for Look Magazine in 1965.

Players:

CJ Bergin - Michael McCormick

Linda S. Beringer - Marie Lombardi

Axle J. Burtness - Jim Taylor

Arik Cullen - Paul Hornung

Raymond Goode - Dave Robinson

Ken Moretti - Vince Lombardi

Production Team:

Head Coach - Scott Wichmann

General Manager - Todd LaBelle

Set Design - Frank Foster

Costume Design - Sheila Russ

Lighting Design - bri conley

Stage Manager - Heather Davis

Location:

Firehouse Theatre

1609 W Broad St

Richmond, VA 23220



Tickets:

$15-$35

https://lombardi.bpt.me/

(804) 355-2001

info@firehousetheatre.org

Photo Credit: Bill Sigafoos

Ken Moretti

Arik Cullen, CJ Bergin

Ken MOretti

Raymond Goode, Ken Moretti

Axle J Burtness, Ken Moretti

Linda S Beringer, CJ Bergin

Axle J Burtness, Ken Moretti, CJ Bergin

Axle J Burtness, Ken Moretti, Arik Cullen





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You