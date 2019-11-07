Photo Flash: Take a Look at Firehouse Theatre's Production of LOMBARDI

Article Pixel Nov. 7, 2019  

LOMBARDI is a theatrically compelling play about obsession, perfection, and winning. Adapted from David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered -- A Life of Vince Lombardi, Firehouse's LOMBARDI runs from Thursday, November 7 thru Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Famed Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi is considered by many to be the greatest coach in the history of football. His love of the game and single-minded pursuit of excellence generated loyalty and fear among those in his orbit including his players, his wife and family, and the journalist who was sent to write a profile of the legend for Look Magazine in 1965.

Players:
CJ Bergin - Michael McCormick
Linda S. Beringer - Marie Lombardi
Axle J. Burtness - Jim Taylor
Arik Cullen - Paul Hornung
Raymond Goode - Dave Robinson
Ken Moretti - Vince Lombardi
Production Team:
Head Coach - Scott Wichmann
General Manager - Todd LaBelle
Set Design - Frank Foster
Costume Design - Sheila Russ
Lighting Design - bri conley
Stage Manager - Heather Davis

Location:
Firehouse Theatre
1609 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23220

Tickets:
$15-$35
https://lombardi.bpt.me/
(804) 355-2001
info@firehousetheatre.org

Photo Credit: Bill Sigafoos

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Firehouse Theatre's Production of LOMBARDI
Ken Moretti

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Firehouse Theatre's Production of LOMBARDI
Arik Cullen, CJ Bergin

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Firehouse Theatre's Production of LOMBARDI
Ken MOretti

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Firehouse Theatre's Production of LOMBARDI
Raymond Goode, Ken Moretti

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Firehouse Theatre's Production of LOMBARDI
Axle J Burtness, Ken Moretti

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Firehouse Theatre's Production of LOMBARDI
Linda S Beringer, CJ Bergin

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Firehouse Theatre's Production of LOMBARDI
Axle J Burtness, Ken Moretti, CJ Bergin

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Firehouse Theatre's Production of LOMBARDI
Axle J Burtness, Ken Moretti, Arik Cullen



Related Articles View More Central Virginia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • TANIA EN CINCO MOVIMIENTOS Comes to Cultural Trasnocho Tomorrow!
  • BWW Interview: Singers Unite! Learn About Australian Discovery Orchestra's Global Vocal Competition!
  • CUCARACHAS Playing Now at Cultural Trasnocho Through 2/3!
  • Venezuelan Dance Group AM Danza Features Disabled Dancers