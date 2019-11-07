Photo Flash: Take a Look at Firehouse Theatre's Production of LOMBARDI
LOMBARDI is a theatrically compelling play about obsession, perfection, and winning. Adapted from David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered -- A Life of Vince Lombardi, Firehouse's LOMBARDI runs from Thursday, November 7 thru Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Famed Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi is considered by many to be the greatest coach in the history of football. His love of the game and single-minded pursuit of excellence generated loyalty and fear among those in his orbit including his players, his wife and family, and the journalist who was sent to write a profile of the legend for Look Magazine in 1965.
Players:
CJ Bergin - Michael McCormick
Linda S. Beringer - Marie Lombardi
Axle J. Burtness - Jim Taylor
Arik Cullen - Paul Hornung
Raymond Goode - Dave Robinson
Ken Moretti - Vince Lombardi
Production Team:
Head Coach - Scott Wichmann
General Manager - Todd LaBelle
Set Design - Frank Foster
Costume Design - Sheila Russ
Lighting Design - bri conley
Stage Manager - Heather Davis
Location:
Firehouse Theatre
1609 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23220
Tickets:
$15-$35
https://lombardi.bpt.me/
(804) 355-2001
info@firehousetheatre.org
Photo Credit: Bill Sigafoos
Ken Moretti
Arik Cullen, CJ Bergin
Ken MOretti
Raymond Goode, Ken Moretti
Axle J Burtness, Ken Moretti
Linda S Beringer, CJ Bergin
Axle J Burtness, Ken Moretti, CJ Bergin
Axle J Burtness, Ken Moretti, Arik Cullen