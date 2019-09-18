Photo Flash: Jessica Lee Goldyn, James T. Lane and More Star In GUYS AND DOLLS At Virginia Stage

Prohibition Era New York is bustling with glitz and glamour in this classic Tony Award-winning musical. Nathan Detroit, the city's most infamous craps game organizer, makes the bet of a lifetime with high-roller Sky Masterson. Sky accepts, and tries to win the heart of "Save-A-Soul" missionary Sarah Brown, while Nathan's fiancé of 14 years, Adelaide, grows tired of him gambling with hers. When it comes to love, these characters discover you've gotta roll the dice if you want to win big.

The cast of Guys and Dolls, a mixture of top out of town professionals and extremely talented locals, shines with actors who have recently been seen in pivotal roles of Broadway including Jessica Lee Goldyn as Val/Cassie in A Chrous Line, James T. Lane as Paul in Kiss Me Kate (featured on the Tony Awards), Brian Ray Norris as Mr. Krabs in SpoungeBobSquarePants the Broadway Musical, and Sam Simahk in Carousel. Virginia Stage fans will recognize many local actors returning to the stage including stars of Matilda the Musical and A Christmas Carol, as well as Darius Nelson who was the Lion in 2017's The Wiz.

Guys and Dolls begins on September 18 with an official opening night on September 21, and continues with performances through October 6. Tickets for each performance start as low as $25 for children under 12 and discounts are available for groups, students, and the military. Ticket prices will vary throughout the run of the show, so buy now for the best seats at the best prices.

Interviews can be arranged with members of the cast, crew, creative team, or staff of Virginia Stage Company. All reviews are welcome, and tickets can be provided to anyone who wishes to see the production for these purposes.

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 70,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You