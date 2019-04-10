Photo Flash: Inside 5th Wall Theatre and TheatreLab's Women's Theatre Festival

Apr. 10, 2019  

5th Wall Theatre and TheatreLAB are teaming up again to co-produce the Women's Theatre Festival beginning March 27, 2019. With the increased focus on Women's Rights, the Equal Rights Amendment, and the #MeToo movement, the Artistic Directors of 5th Wall Theatre and TheatreLAB, Carol Piersol and Deejay Gray, have created this festival to celebrate, champion, and advance women's rights, women's stories, and the work of female theatre artists in Richmond.

5th Wall Theatre and TheatreLAB, in association with The Heritage Ensemble Theatre Company, the Weinstein JCC, and Cadence Theatre Company, will bring to the Richmond stage stories of women overcoming strife, finding their voice, and making their place in the world.

The festival begins its repertory performances with Pretty Fire on March 27, 2019 and closes with Bad Dates on April 20, 2019. There will also be moderated discussions and talkbacks throughout the course of the festival. All performances are at the Basement, 300 E. Broad Street, Richmond VA. All ticketing is handled by 5th Wall Theatre and details on how to purchase tickets, talkback dates and times, and more information about each show can be found at: www.5thwalltheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Destiny Martinez Photography

