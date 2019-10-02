Photo Flash: First Look at ARTS by George! Featuring Audra McDonald

The College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) at George Mason University held its 14th ARTS by George!benefit Saturday, September 28, 2019. The philanthropic event headlined by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald raised support for student scholarships in visual arts, dance, music, theater, computer game design, film, arts management, as well as for the Mason Community Arts Academy, the Green Machine Ensembles, and the Great Performances at Mason series. Information about the event is available at https://cvpa.gmu.edu/arts-by-george.



During the event, students and faculty from each discipline collaborated in a series of behind-the-scenes showcase performances and exhibits in open studios and rehearsal halls. The evening included award-winning wine and restaurant stations from the top restaurants in the D.C. region, as well as a silent auction of arts-related items and experiences. The event culminated with the performance by McDonald, in the Concert Hall, followed by an on-stage champagne and dessert reception.



In the concert, McDonald performed her trademark mix of hits from Broadway and the Great American Songbook. In addition to a record-breaking six Tony Awards-distinguishing her as the most decorated performer in American theater-she is the recipient of two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a 2015 National Medal of Arts bestowed on her by President Barack Obama. Tony-winning performances include Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill. Blessed with a luminous soprano voice and an incomparable gift for dramatic truth-telling, she is as much at home on Broadway and concert stages as she is on film and television. Most recently, television audiences have enjoyed her portrayal as attorney Liz Lawrence on CBS's The Good Fight. As a recording artist, she has released six solo albums. Her training in classical voice at Juilliard has led to appearances with leading opera companies and orchestras around the world.



Prior to ARTS by George! getting underway, McDonald joined students of the College for a closed conversation moderated by Mason School of Theater's Erin Gardiner.



ARTS by George! 2019 was co-chaired by Corporate and Client Services Manager of Sandy Spring Bank Anne Bolger and Vice President of People and Culture at NowSecure Steven Golsch.





