Opera On The James And Liberty University Present AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS

Opera On The James partners with Liberty University for a new production of Gian Carlo Menotti's Christmas masterpiece, Amahl and the Night Visitors. Marco Nistico, the company's General Director, announced that tickets are now available for performances at 2pm and at 4:30 on Sunday, December 8th at Lynchburg's Historic Academy Theatre. Nistico will co-direct the staging with Timothy John Williamson of Liberty University. Mr. Nistico added, "Opera On The James is deeply committed to engaging with the Lynchburg community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Liberty University for this meaningful opera."

At its core, this heart-touching piece is a retelling of the story of the Three Kings-Melchior, Balthasar, and Kaspar-who visited the infant Christ while he lay in a manger in Bethlehem. The hero of the opera, Amahl, is a disabled boy who, through his meeting with the Three Kings, discovers the meaning of generosity and grace. Its Christmas message has moved audiences since it was first performed in 1951, in a live performance from Rockefeller Center transmitted coast to coast over the airwaves by NBC. Amahl and the Night Visitors is the first opera ever commissioned specifically for television. NBC revived the opera for multiple years, and for decades, companies around the world have performed the version adapted for the stage.

Lynchburg native Bowden Miller makes his operatic debut as Amahl. He sings alongside Soprano Samantha Miller - his real-life mother who also portrays his mother in the opera. Other members of the cast and creative team include E. Daryl Duff (Balthazar), Richard M. Jupin (Melchior), John W. Hugo (Kaspar), Dan Suttles (Conductor) and Kaitlyn Collier (Accompanist).

In 2020, Opera On The James continues their season with The Barber of Seville on March 27th and 29th.

Full cast and production information for Amahl and the Night Visitors is available at operaonthejames.org





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You