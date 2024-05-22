Handel And Haydn Society Youth Choruses to Launch European Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A group of 50 talented young singers from Greater Boston are about to embark on the trip of a lifetime, learning and performing across Austria. Part of the Handel and Haydn Society's Youth Choruses, the singers will tour Vienna and Salzburg performing in historic venues for local audiences, collaborating with local performing ensembles.

The tour is part of the HHYC's 30th year celebration. The singers are all Juniors, Seniors and recent grads of area highschools around Boston representing 38 different communities. The weeklong trip from June 22 - 29, 2024 will begin in Salzburg as the group explores Mozart's birthplace before taking part in a masterclass with Stadtpfarrkirche Graz choral director Andrea Fournier and performing at the beautiful Salzburg Cathedral. The group then heads to Vienna with a stop at the historic Melk Abbey for another performance. The singers will hold a collaborative concert with a local Vienna choir and perform at the Esterhazy Palace, where Haydn rose to fame.

“From Mozart's birthplace to Haydn's tomb, these young singers will be walking in the footsteps of some of music's greatest voices,” said David Snead, Philip and Marjorie Gerdine President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. “We are thankful that H+H can help these young people on this unforgettable adventure.”

The Handel and Haydn Society has worked hard to make this trip as inclusive as possible, providing financial assistance where needed.

During the tour, the group will be bringing the music of America to Europe, performing of Negro spirituals, music by Florence Price and selections from the H+H Old Colony Collection for a local audience. A preview of the performances will be held in Boston during a Bon Voyage concert, June 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM at United Parish in Brookline. The Bon Voyage concert is free and open to the public.



For more information on the HHYC tour to Austria, visit https://handelandhaydn.org/hhyc/hhyc-tour-to-austria/.

About the Handel and Haydn Society

Boston's Grammy-winning Handel and Haydn Society is dedicated to performing Baroque and Classical music with a freshness, a vitality, and a creativity that inspires all ages. H+H has been captivating audiences for 209 consecutive seasons (the most of any performing arts organization in the United States). Today, H+H's Orchestra and Chorus delight more than 50,000 listeners annually with a nine-week subscription series at Boston Symphony Hall and other leading venues. Through the Karen S. and George D. Levy Education Program, H+H supports seven youth choirs of singers in grades 2-12 and provides thousands of complimentary tickets to students and communities throughout Boston, ensuring the joy of music is accessible to all. H+H's numerous free community concerts include an annual commemoration of the original 1863 Emancipation Proclamation concert on December 31. H+H has released 16 CDs on the Coro label and has toured nationally and internationally. In all these ways, H+H fulfills its mission to inspire the intellect, touch the heart, elevate the soul, and connect us with our shared humanity through transformative experiences with Baroque and Classical music.

