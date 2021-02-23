Oakton Teen Musician Appears on NPR Show FROM THE TOP!

Seventeen-year-old Oakton resident, Benjamin D'Haiti, appeared on the NPR classical music podcast, From the Top, on February 15th, 2021. D'Haiti is a student of the American Youth Philharmonic Orchestras (AYPO).

D'Haiti plays the trumpet and is a senior at the Keystone School. In addition to AYPO, D'Haiti was accepted into the National Youth Orchestra of the USA in 2020, and has performed with the Young Wind Ensemble at Tanglewood Music Institute.

"Ben has outstanding gifts as a trumpet player," says AYPO Executive Director, Dr. Graham Elliott. "In addition, he is very skilled at editing student recordings into complete virtual performances, which has been extremely useful for some of the instrumental ensembles during the pandemic," continues Elliott.

NPR's From the Top podcast showcases the music, stories, and unique humor of America's best young classical musicians. On the show, D'Haiti played the first movement from Joseph Haydn's Trumpet Concerto. The podcast and performance can be heard via this link, as well as all other podcast platforms.