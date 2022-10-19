ON YOUR FEET! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan Comes To Lowell Memorial Auditorium, November 9

Lowell Management Group presents ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan on Wednesday, November 9th at 7:30pm as part of its Centennial Season of the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

ON YOUR FEET! Is the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Now their story has arrived on stage in an original production that's already won the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!" "If you aren't humming a Gloria Estefan hit when you leave the theater, it might be time to check your pulse!" raves the Associated Press.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and a book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman), ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

The Broadway Series at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium also includes 'Annie' on February 27th, two nights with' STOMP!' April 21st and 22nd, and 'Legally Blonde' on May 3rd.



The Broadway Series is part of the Lowell Memorial Auditorium's Centennial Season. Built shortly after the end of World War I to honor Lowell's veterans of all wars, the Lowell Memorial Auditorium celebrate its centennial throughout this fall, continuing a century-long tradition as the hub of arts and entertainment in the Merrimack Valley.

Lowell Memorial Auditorium's 2022-2023 Broadway Series is supported by the Mass Cultural Council.

Tickets for ON YOUR FEET! at Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, November 9th at 7:30pm are $39-$126.50 and are on sale now at lowellauditorium.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.