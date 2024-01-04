Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies to Launch 2024 Professional Development Workshops For DC Area Artists

The alliance known as the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA) will present seven free workshops for artists and arts organizations throughout the region. The 2024 professional development offerings will cover topics such as gallery and agent representation, cultural intelligence, arts marketing insights, creating content in a digital world, and more.

Created to make professional development learning more accessible and equitable in Northern Virginia, NVLAA is comprised of staff from Alexandria Office of the Arts, Arlington Cultural Affairs, and ArtsFairfax. The goals of the collective are to share resources and offer local artists and arts organizations a series of free workshops and opportunities for networking.

The NVLAA 2024 Workshops:

Inside Representation: Paths to Working with Dealers and Agents

January 18 from 12:00-1:30pm; facilitated by New York Foundation for the Arts

Attaining representation is a goal for many artists and performers. While it's seen by many as a marker of success and support, it's often unclear how to get representation. This free panel will focus on how to acquire representation with a gallery or agent. In this panel discussion, you'll hear directly from a visual artist and performing artist on their paths towards reaching this milestone, as well as the gallerist and agent's perspective on what factors they consider when deciding whether to represent an artist.

Cultural Intelligence for Arts Organizations & Artists

February 8 from 12:00-1:30pm; facilitated by Ann Romosz of Brighter Strategies

In an increasingly interconnected and diverse world, the ability to navigate and thrive in culturally rich environments has become an essential skill. This workshop is designed to empower the participants with the tools, knowledge, and insights needed to develop a heightened awareness of different cultures, enhance cross-cultural communication skills, and cultivate a deep sense of cultural sensitivity. Whether you're interacting with colleagues, clients, or partners from around the globe, the principles and practices you'll discuss here will enable you to foster respectful and effective collaborations while fostering an inclusive and harmonious environment.

Nailing the Application: A Guide to Artist Open Calls

February 22 from 12:00-1:30pm; facilitated by New York Foundation for the Arts

To be an artist is to constantly apply for things such as exhibitions and residencies. Many creative opportunities start with an open call. How can you ensure you're putting your best foot forward when submitting these applications? Drawing upon the perspective of arts decision-makers who run residencies, jury exhibitions, and review project proposals, this panel discussion will cover:

· Where to find open calls for art exhibitions, residencies, and more

· How to determine if an opportunity is right for you

· Tips for compiling and presenting your work samples

· What reviewers like to see in the application statement/narrative

· Insights into the behind the scenes review process



Promotional Partnerships: Creative Ways to Attract New Audiences

March 7 from 12:00-1:30pm; facilitated by Alexandria's Office of the Arts, Arlington Cultural Affairs, and ArtsFairfax





The marketing leaders of Alexandria's Office of the Arts, Arlington Cultural Affairs, and ArtsFairfax will highlight unique promotional partnerships that widened the exposure of an arts activity through shared resources. They will guide you through a series of interactive exercises to strengthen your ability to tell your story, identify a prospective partner, and grow your project's reach.

Marketing Tools of the Trade

March 21 from 12:00-1:30pm; facilitated by Substantial Art & Music

Substantial Art & Music will provide artists and arts organizations with tools in Social Media Marketing & Analytics, and Passive Income/Monetization for both visual and performing arts.

Creating Content in a Digital World

April 4 from 12:00-1:30pm; facilitated by New York Foundation for the Arts

In today's digital world, creatives are often expected to create content representing their artistic practice–in addition to their art itself. Yet most artists are not professional content producers, or at least didn't start out that way. In this workshop, we'll explore how artists can professionally and creatively develop content to build their audience online. This presentation will be led by expert Molaundo Jones, who runs the marketing initiatives for an organization world renowned for producing creative content, Art21, in his role as Senior Director of Communications and Partnerships. Strategies for developing content on social media and YouTube will be discussed.

Community Engagement, in person at Studio PAUSE

May 2 from 5-6:30pm at 4710 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204;

facilitated by Sushmita Mazumdar of Studio PAUSE

Gather at Studio PAUSE to learn how to authentically engage your community in arts programming. Artists and arts organizations will get an overview of ways to engage the community they are trying to serve. Instructor Sushmita Mazumdar will share how various projects use art to achieve long-term outcomes, try new processes, and build relationships. This networking event and workshop will take place in person.

All workshops are available for free and require advance registration. To register, visit

https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/northern-virginia-local-arts-2024-workshops-2824779

About ArtsFairfax

ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency. Dedicated to the belief that arts are essential to a thriving community, the ArtsFairfax mission is to expand support for and access to arts and culture opportunities for the more than 1.2 million residents across Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church. By offering informational, financial, and programmatic services, ArtsFairfax promotes the role of arts and culture to deepen social engagement, create a sense of place, and fuel economic growth. Incorporated as a 501(c)(3) since 1964, ArtsFairfax provides these services to all who contribute to and experience arts in Fairfax County, and is funded in part by the County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as corporations, foundations, and individuals.



About Arlington Arts

Arlington Cultural Affairs, a Division of Arlington Economic Development, which delivers public activities and programs as Arlington Arts. Our mission is to create, support and promote the arts, connecting artists and our community to reflect the diversity of Arlington.

About Alexandria Office of the Arts

The Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities promotes the value of arts and culture in Alexandria by nurturing, investing in and celebrating the creative contributions of artists and arts organizations through the Office of the Arts division. By engaging the community, encouraging participation, and facilitating access to the arts, RPCA works with local artists and arts organizations to build a vibrant community for all of the City's residents, workers and visitors. Within the division, the Events and Public Space Activation team strengthens and builds the social fabric of Alexandria.