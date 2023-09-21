Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS Comes to Four County Players

As part of their 51st Season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne, opening September 29 in the Cellar.

Suppose that life exists in a multiverse - a set of parallel existences that contain infinitely different futures. The possibilities in our lives are, quite literally, endless. Every possible event that could happen, does happen, in one universe or another. And if two lovers meet - are drawn together in every version of existence - every possible happy ending and heartbreak that could befall them, will. Marianne, a physicist, and Roland, a beekeeper, meet at a party. They hit it off and go for a drink. Or perhaps they don't. They go home together, or maybe they go their separate ways. Perhaps Marianne is engaged to someone else, perhaps Roland is. Maybe she breaks his heart, maybe he breaks hers. Perhaps they come together and their love story can finally take root and grow, or perhaps it will be tragically cut short. Nick Payne's beautiful play, CONSTELLATIONS, explores how even the smallest change in our lives can dramatically alter the course we take. It is a spellbinding exploration of love, science, quantum theory, and infinite possibility for heartbreak...or for hope.

This production is directed by Karen M. Dabney and its stellar two-person cast is comprised of Amy Dawn Hamburger as Marianne and Reed Willard as Roland.

Rounding out the production staff are Layne Rickabaugh as Production Stage Manager, Lisa Medders as Producer, Edward Warwick White as Costume Designer, Steven Reid as Lighting Designer, Megan Hillary as Scenic Designer, David Hutchins as Sound Designer and Engineer, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, Jennifer Phelps as Theater Operations Manager, and Edward Warwick White as Marketing Director, and Devynn Thomas as Assistant Production Manager.

CONSTELLATIONS opens September 29, 2023, and runs weekends in the Cellar through October 15, 2023. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. All tickets for the Cellar are $15, General Admission. Seating is limited, so be sure to get your tickets early!

CONTENT WARNING: This production contains adult language and themes, including discussions and/or depictions of terminal illness and assisted suicide. It is not recommended for audiences under the age of 13.

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our new website at fourcp.org, or our Facebook page at facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.