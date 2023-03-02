National Jazz Festival Vocal Jazz Summit Returns To The Z

The Z (Zeiders American Dream Theater) has announced the return of the internationally renowned Vocal Jazz Summit. The Vocal Jazz Summit brings together emerging and established artists, industry leaders, and vocal jazz fans for a unique, intensive weekend dedicated to performance, connection, and education. The festival offers audiences the chance to see leading artists in the jazz world at The Z's state of the art and intimate performance space.



"The energy and community of the VJS is infectious!" said Festival Producer Liz Terrell. "It is something every singer should experience in-person."



Past performers include the likes of 2023's GRAMMY-Award winning "Best New Artist", Samara Joy, along with Kurt Elling, René Marie, and Cyrille Aimée.



Joy's own vocal instructor, jazz vocalist Alexis Cole, artistically leads the festival with Terrell. The pair have curated a robust schedule of workshops and masterclasses alongside nightly performances and jam sessions.



Vocal Jazz Summit pass holders will be able to attend performances, panels, and workshops from some of Jazz's biggest names. Jane Monheit headlines the 2023 Festival with a Friday night performance, and Saturday night features a one-of-a-kind teacher's showcase with GRAMMY-Nominated Artist Kate McGarry, Greta Matassa, and Brianna Thomas.



"The teacher showcase is electric! It is very rare to see such big names in vocal jazz perform alongside one another in one jam-packed weekend," said Terrell of the 2023 lineup.



Attendees will have the chance to show off their own voices and perform alongside Johnny O'Neal and his trio at the Saturday night jam session. Ending the weekend on a high note, Sheila Jordan closes the Vocal Jazz Summit with a performance featuring famed duo partner Cameron Brown on bass.



For a limited time, attendees can take advantage of early bird ticket prices, and receive $100 off their all-access festival passes. Early bird passes are priced at just $175, and include access to all festival events, workshops, performances, and networking. The sale runs through March 15, 2023. Virtual Passes are also available for $75.



This year, The Z is proud to partner with the Virginia Beach Town Center Westin Hotel for specially discounted hotel rooms. Vocal Jazz Summit attendees can book their rooms with a 50% discount, and enjoy lodging for the festival within walking distance.



Vocal Jazz Summit runs Friday, June 23 - Sunday, June 25, 2023. For tickets, lodging, and a full list of events, workshops and sessions, visit www.vocaljazzsummit.org

