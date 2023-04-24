NEEDTOBREATHE Comes to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Summer

NEEDTOBREATHE is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $27 until May 4th while supplies last.

GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE is a dynamic force in rock, who have generated over one billion streams, topped several Billboard Radio, Album and Sales Charts and has sold-out arenas and amphitheaters all over the world. They've garnered two Billboard Music Award Nominations and appeared on nearly every network television show including The Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and CBS' Sunday Morning. Even as the pandemic raged NEEDTOBREATHE continued to expand its fanbase, as evidenced by their 2020 album release, Out of Body. It received worldwide critical praise and debuted in the Top 5 of three Billboard Charts. Their surprise eighth studio album Into The Mystery was their 5th No. 1 album. An accompanying feature-length documentary was released the following November in theatres across the US.

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2023 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on May 19th, Chris Young on June 2nd, Riley Green on July 23rd, Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional on July 26th, Dirty Heads on July 29th, Lee Brice on July 30th, Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth on August 3rd, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 10th, Dan + Shay on August 11th, Nelly on August 12th, Lady A on August 26th, and Gary Clark Jr. on August 31st. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2023 concert season.

Tickets for NEEDTOBREATHE on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $27 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.