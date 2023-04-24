Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEEDTOBREATHE Comes to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Summer

The performance is on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Apr. 24, 2023  

NEEDTOBREATHE Comes to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Summer

NEEDTOBREATHE is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $27 until May 4th while supplies last.

GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE is a dynamic force in rock, who have generated over one billion streams, topped several Billboard Radio, Album and Sales Charts and has sold-out arenas and amphitheaters all over the world. They've garnered two Billboard Music Award Nominations and appeared on nearly every network television show including The Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and CBS' Sunday Morning. Even as the pandemic raged NEEDTOBREATHE continued to expand its fanbase, as evidenced by their 2020 album release, Out of Body. It received worldwide critical praise and debuted in the Top 5 of three Billboard Charts. Their surprise eighth studio album Into The Mystery was their 5th No. 1 album. An accompanying feature-length documentary was released the following November in theatres across the US.

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2023 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on May 19th, Chris Young on June 2nd, Riley Green on July 23rd, Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional on July 26th, Dirty Heads on July 29th, Lee Brice on July 30th, Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth on August 3rd, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 10th, Dan + Shay on August 11th, Nelly on August 12th, Lady A on August 26th, and Gary Clark Jr. on August 31st. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2023 concert season.

Tickets for NEEDTOBREATHE on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $27 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Delta Generators To Play At The Spire Center Friday, April 28 Photo
Delta Generators To Play At The Spire Center Friday, April 28
DELTA GENERATORS will be at the Spire Center for Performing Arts downtown Plymouth, MA Friday, April 28, 2023, at 8:00 PM.
Music Worcester Presents 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Violinist Vijay Gupta in Recital Photo
Music Worcester Presents 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Violinist Vijay Gupta in Recital
Music Worcester will present its Artist in Residence, violinist Vijay Gupta in a recital titled When the Violin, at Worcester's Mechanics Hall on Wednesday May 10 at 7pm.  
Lisa ONeill Will Perform At Club Passim Next Month Photo
Lisa O'Neill Will Perform At Club Passim Next Month
Acclaimed singer songwriter Lisa O'Neill is celebrating her new album, “All Of This Is Chance,” at Club Passim on May 3. The Harvard Square show is one of only a dozen shows across America for the Irish star.
REFRACTION OF LIGHT Premieres This May At The Zeiders American Dream Theater Photo
REFRACTION OF LIGHT Premieres This May At The Zeiders American Dream Theater
Set in our very own backyard of Hampton Roads, 'Refraction of Light', premiering this May at the Zeiders American Dream Theater, tells the story of 1940s Norfolk, VA.

More Hot Stories For You


NEEDTOBREATHE Comes to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This SummerNEEDTOBREATHE Comes to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Summer
April 24, 2023

NEEDTOBREATHE is coming  to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $27 until May 4th while supplies last.
Music Worcester Presents 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Violinist Vijay Gupta in RecitalMusic Worcester Presents 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Violinist Vijay Gupta in Recital
April 21, 2023

Music Worcester will present its Artist in Residence, violinist Vijay Gupta in a recital titled When the Violin, at Worcester's Mechanics Hall on Wednesday May 10 at 7pm.  
Lisa O'Neill Will Perform At Club Passim Next MonthLisa O'Neill Will Perform At Club Passim Next Month
April 20, 2023

Acclaimed singer songwriter Lisa O'Neill is celebrating her new album, “All Of This Is Chance,” at Club Passim on May 3. The Harvard Square show is one of only a dozen shows across America for the Irish star.
REFRACTION OF LIGHT Premieres This May At The Zeiders American Dream TheaterREFRACTION OF LIGHT Premieres This May At The Zeiders American Dream Theater
April 17, 2023

Set in our very own backyard of Hampton Roads, 'Refraction of Light', premiering this May at the Zeiders American Dream Theater, tells the story of 1940s Norfolk, VA.
Little Town Players Announces Full Cast Of Little Shop Of HorrorsLittle Town Players Announces Full Cast Of Little Shop Of Horrors
April 15, 2023

Little Town Players has announced its spring production of Little Shop of Horrors, which will open on May 12th and run Friday, Saturday, and Sundays through the 21st.
share