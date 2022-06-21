Monumental Theatre Will Present Liam Forde in Concert Next Month

Monumental Theatre Company will present Liam Forde in Concert on July 22, 2022. Monumental patrons are encouraged to attend Liam Forde in Concert and stick around for a late night showing of the mainstage production, tick, tick... BOOM! at 10pm.

No stranger to the D.C. theatre scene, Liam Forde received a Helen Hayes Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Jason/Tyrone in the five-time extended 2016 production of Hand to God at the Studio Theatre in Washington, D.C. In addition to his Helen Hayes award, Forde has also received the Bistro Award for "Performer on the Rise," the Nightlife Award for "Outstanding Male Vocalist," and the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Julie Wilson Award. Will Friedwald from The Wall Street Journal wrote of Forde's performances, "the boy wonder never fails to find precisely the right note."

Forde will perform tunes from his album such as, "When My World's In Tune," "Paris When It's Grey," "Pajamas," and "Mrs. Dudley." The night will also feature covers of some of Forde's favorite artists such as Kay Thomposon as well as standards from the Great American songbook. A decisive blend of pop and jazz, Forde's unique sound combines Stevie Wonder's funk rhythms with a self-aware wit. Forde's material is an open conversation with his audience about the music itself as well as his personal life. His renditions combine all the vocal precision and command expected from a Broadway trained singer with the soaring falsettos, intense vocal grit, and sensitivity of an experienced blues crooner. In an interview for Pop Culturalist, Forde stated that he draws inspiration from the music of the 1960s and specifically from artists such as Burt Bacharach and Michel Legrand.

Monumental's Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes shared that, "Liam is a brilliant cabaret artist. Not only will you hear numbers from his exciting and eclectic album, Great to Be Here, but you'll also hear traditional musical theatre and various other genres of exciting music. There's definitely something for everyone!"

Liam Forde In Concert takes place July 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM at the Ainslie Arts Center in Alexandria, VA (3900 West Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22304) and will run 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets will be available online at https://www.monumentaltheatre.org/ for $50.

Following the show, the late night performance of tick, tick... BOOM will commence at 10:00 PM and run 90 minutes with no intermission. Ticket bundles are available for $85 for patrons who purchase tickets to Liam Forde In Concert and the Late Night Performance of tick, tick...BOOM! Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask while at the theatre, per the policies of Theatre Washington.