Mill Mountain Theatre Announces 2021 Summer Camps

The next camp to take place will be an audition boot camp for rising 6th-12th graders.

Jun. 11, 2021  
Mill Mountain Theatre has announced its summer camp lineup for 2021, which kicks off this month.

Different themes being presented throughout the summer include dance, musical theatre, Harry Potter, technical theatre, and more!

Two dance camps were recently held within the last two weeks, as well as a music theatre camp for middle and high schoolers and a Magic Treehouse camp for elementary schoolers. The next camp to take place will be an audition boot camp for rising 6th-12th graders.

Learn more and register at https://millmountain.org/age/summer-camp/.


