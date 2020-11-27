Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Manassas Ballet Theatre Presents Virtual Production of THE NUTCRACKER

Live streaming begins Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24 at 7:30pm.

Nov. 27, 2020  

Northern Virginia's favorite Nutcracker is back to help you celebrate the holidays. Join sweet Clara, naughty Fritz, the party guests and dancing dolls and of course Drosselmeyer and the Nutcracker Prince as they lead the way through a dreamy journey of fantasy and sweets. The Nutcracker is a wonderful holiday show for all ages, featuring our international company dancers from the beautiful Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Live streaming begins Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24 at 7:30pm and continues for 30 days. You may purchase your tickets (access) at: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/mbtnutcracker

Cast A begins streaming Christmas Eve at 7pm. Cast B begins streaming Christmas Day at 2pm.

Learn more at https://manassasballet.org/season/the-nutcracker/.



