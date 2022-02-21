Live Arts Brings THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE To Charlottesville

The 2021/22 reIGNITE Live Arts Season continues with THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, Matthew Lopez's fabulously flamboyant comedy. GEORGIA MCBRIDE will have 12 performances, March 4 through March 27, 2022, at Live Arts Theater, 123 E. Water Street, in Charlottesville.

Tickets are $30 for adults or $25 for students and senior citizens, available through the Box Office at 434-977-4177 or livearts.org/tix. Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available on select Wednesday night and Saturday night performances.

Live Arts will host four special events for THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE: an opening night reception following the performance on March 4; a gay happy hour at 6:30pm on Saturday, March 5; a post-show audience talk-back on Thursday, March 17; and a Boozy Drag Brunch fundraiser on Sunday, March 20, 2022 (1-4pm at Vault Virginia). Audiences are welcome to enjoy the bar and concessions one hour prior to the show and during intermission.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE is a gender-defying, sweet and campy, hilarious, and heartfelt celebration of divas and difference! It's showtime at Cleo's Lounge, a dilapidated, small-time club in the Florida Panhandle. Casey's got to get a new act together fast-he's broke and his wife just told him there's a baby on the way. Can a young Elvis impersonator transform himself into a platform-pump-pantyhose-wearing drag queen? In a wild flurry of costume magic and lip sync coaching, "Georgia McBride" is born-a little bit country and a little bit rock 'n' roll.

Live Arts' production of THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE is directed by Perry Medlin, and showcases five fabulous local performers: Brandon Bolick as Casey, Danait Haddish as Jo, Marc Schindler as Eddie, Randy Risher as Miss Tracy Mills, and Jude Hansen as Rexy/Jason. Live Arts' production also features a dynamic creative team with impressive local credits: Jason Elliott (producer consultant); Edwina Herring (assistant director); Liz Howard (production stage manager); Dan Feigert (scenic design); Michael Giovinco (lighting design); Bruce Young (costume design); Miriam Halpern (properties design); In2gr8ion LLC (wig design); and Raja Benz (intimacy choreographer).

Live Arts is especially excited to announce THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE as the reIGNITE Season mentor/apprentice show, with teens apprenticing in the areas of stage management, scenic design, lighting design, sound design, costume design, and properties design. Our Mentor/Apprentice Program provides a unique, hands-on opportunity for teens to work on a mainstage production, alongside experienced designers and staff, to create the look, sound, and feel of a production.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE was originally commissioned by the Old Globe in San Diego, and developed and produced at the Denver Center Theatre Company in January 2014. The show premiered in New York at the MCC Theater in September 2015, winning Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle nominations, including Best Play. THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE had its Virginia premiere at the Virginia Stage Company in March 2020.