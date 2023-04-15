Little Town Players Announces Full Cast Of Little Shop Of Horrors

Little Town Players has announced its spring production of Little Shop of Horrors, which will open on May 12th and run Friday, Saturday, and Sundays through the 21st.
With music written by the smash songwriting team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, this beloved musical follows the story of Seymour, a florist's assistant who discovers an unusual plant that brings him unexpected fame and fortune.
The cast for this production features talented actors and actresses from the local community. Leading the way as Seymour is Brandon Bayse, with Megan Livingston as Audrey. Other cast members include David Schultz II as Mr. Mushnik, Joshua Lindevaldsen as Orin, Ryan Davis as the Voice of Audrey II, Elianna Howard as Ronette, Angelica Holmes as Crystal, Bailey Macasa as Chiffon and Kaine Jessop as the Puppeteer.
Under the direction of Matt Karris with music direction by Johnson Scott, the talented cast will bring its energy and enthusiasm to this famed musical. The design team will also showcase its artistic talents with stunning sets, costumes, and lighting that transport audiences to another world.
From the catchy songs to the hilarious dialogue, Little Shop of Horrors promises to be an exciting and entertaining production that audiences won't want to miss!
Reservations for Little Shop of Horrors will be taken for season ticket holders starting April 28 and general admissions tickets go on sale May 4. Adult ticket price is $18. Group sale discounts are also available for groups of 10 people or more. For more information, contact the Box Office at 540-586-5881, visit the website at Click Here, or check us out on Facebook.com.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Live Arts Theater in downtown Charlottesville will present WATERWORKS, a celebration of new theatrical writing across four weekends. This inaugural WATERWORKS festival runs May 12 through June 3, 2023.
Virginia Stage Company has announced its 45th season as Hampton Roads' leading professional producing theatre company. The season will begin in early October as the historic Wells Theatre will undergo some major renovations over the summer, including seat refurbishment and a new state-of-the-art sound system.
The Virginia Theatre Festival has made its first casting announcement for its upcoming 2023 season-opening production of Cabaret. Ainsley Seiger leads the cast as Sally Bowles.
Tony V is heading to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, April 21st with special guests Jessica Casciano and James Dorsey. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM.
More Hot Stories For You
Virginia Stage Company Announces 45th Season
April 14, 2023
Virginia Stage Company has announced its 45th season as Hampton Roads' leading professional producing theatre company. The season will begin in early October as the historic Wells Theatre will undergo some major renovations over the summer, including seat refurbishment and a new state-of-the-art sound system.
LAW & ORDER's Ainsley Seiger Will Lead the Cast of Virginia Theatre Festival's CABARET
April 13, 2023
The Virginia Theatre Festival has made its first casting announcement for its upcoming 2023 season-opening production of Cabaret. Ainsley Seiger leads the cast as Sally Bowles.
Tony V To Headline Comedy Night At Slater's In Webster On April 21
April 10, 2023
Tony V is heading to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, April 21st with special guests Jessica Casciano and James Dorsey. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM.
1st Stage Presents MOJADA Beginning This Month
April 10, 2023
Alfaro takes the chilling ancient Greek tale of Medea and re-imagines it in a Los Angeles Mexican-American immigrant community. After sacrificing nearly everything to begin this new life, Medea and her family weigh their love for each other against their drive to succeed. Mojada is an intense and passionate play, full of romantic fervor, magical realism, and a tense, gripping sense of foreboding that drives the characters ever forward towards irreversible acts of love and violence.
ArtsFairfax Grants Recognize Local Efforts in Arts Accessibility And Pandemic Resilience
April 5, 2023
Thanks to the generosity of Fairfax County and its Board of Supervisors, ArtsFairfax today announces 29 nonprofit arts organizations as recipients of the ArtsFairfax Pandemic Recovery Grant.