Little Town Players Announces Full Cast Of Little Shop Of Horrors

Little Town Players has announced its spring production of Little Shop of Horrors, which will open on May 12th and run Friday, Saturday, and Sundays through the 21st.

With music written by the smash songwriting team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, this beloved musical follows the story of Seymour, a florist's assistant who discovers an unusual plant that brings him unexpected fame and fortune.

The cast for this production features talented actors and actresses from the local community. Leading the way as Seymour is Brandon Bayse, with Megan Livingston as Audrey. Other cast members include David Schultz II as Mr. Mushnik, Joshua Lindevaldsen as Orin, Ryan Davis as the Voice of Audrey II, Elianna Howard as Ronette, Angelica Holmes as Crystal, Bailey Macasa as Chiffon and Kaine Jessop as the Puppeteer.

Under the direction of Matt Karris with music direction by Johnson Scott, the talented cast will bring its energy and enthusiasm to this famed musical. The design team will also showcase its artistic talents with stunning sets, costumes, and lighting that transport audiences to another world.

From the catchy songs to the hilarious dialogue, Little Shop of Horrors promises to be an exciting and entertaining production that audiences won't want to miss!

Reservations for Little Shop of Horrors will be taken for season ticket holders starting April 28 and general admissions tickets go on sale May 4. Adult ticket price is $18. Group sale discounts are also available for groups of 10 people or more. For more information, contact the Box Office at 540-586-5881, visit the website at Click Here, or check us out on Facebook.com.