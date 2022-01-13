Little Theatre of Virginia Beach Presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

On Friday, January 14, Little Theatre of Virginia Beach joins generations of theatre groups to open "The Importance of Being Earnest," an Oscar Wilde play that has been a hit for more than 125 years.

"Its wisdom and wit really carry on. I think that people think, 'Oh it's over 100 years old, it's got to be outdated,' but that couldn't be further from the truth," said director James Bryan. "For me, the show has always been funny and hilarious. Its quick wit and zingers are so smart and well written, that the show has this amazing energy. It's a satire parody on social class and system, and I feel like we deal with that even in today's society, so I think it definitely resonates today, and that's a true testament to what Oscar Wilde was able to put forward with his writing."

"The Importance of Being Earnest" is a Victorian Age farce that mocks English high society and marriage. Audiences may have been exposed to the play for the first time in high school English or theatre class. It has been adapted into a movie at least three times in the U.S. alone, most recently in 2002 starring Colin Firth, Rupert Everett, Reese Witherspoon, Frances O'Connor, and Judi Dench.

The play centers around two bachelors, Algernon Montcrieff (played by Jason Kypros) and Jack Worthing (played by Thomas Hall). Both gentlemen have created alter egos to get out of certain social situations and experience life in a different way when away from home. When Gwendolyn Fairfax (played by Leigh Strenger) captures Jack's heart, and Algernon falls in love with Cecily Cardew (played Taylor Durham), it becomes a farcical fun show with mistaken identities and madcap absurdity. "I love how our version is taking advantage of the opportunities for physical comedy that are already there in the text," said assistant director Amy Harbin.

Everyone on stage and behind the scenes at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach are volunteers. "It's a group of people who are so passionate about what they're doing- from the actors, to the designers, to the crew- that at the end, you're talking about a quality production," said Bryan. Set designer Donna Lawheed has created a unique set featuring rotating panels that transition from a luxury London flat to an English garden and manor, plus some surprise elements. Costume designers Lisa Bobatas and Robert Shirley have put together period pieces that show off each actor and the personality of their character. "I think it speaks volumes for the theatre in general, that we are able to find this amount of volunteers who are willing to put in the time and effort to bring something like an Oscar Wilde show to life," said Bryan.

"The Importance of Being Earnest" at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach runs weekends January 14 through February 6. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets may be purchased online at ltvb.com or by leaving a voicemail with the box office at 757-428-9233. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, and $15 for seniors age 60 and up, active duty military members, and full-time students. Before purchasing tickets, LTVB asks patrons to please review all COVID-19 safety protocols at ltvb.com/covid-19-update. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks are required.