LOST BOY FOUND IN WHOLE FOODS Comes to 5th Wall

5th Wall Theatre begins its 2019-2020 season with Lost Boy Found in Whole Foods, written by American playwright Tammy Ryan. Lost Boy tells the story of the enmeshing of the lives of former "Lost Boy" of Sudan, Gabriel, and middle-aged Pittsburgh mother Christine after a chance meeting in Whole Foods. The play is a reflection on awareness, privilege, and hopefulness, and shows us what can happen through the power of human connection.





Opening October 11th, with a preview on October 10th, 5th Wall Theatre brings you the poignant themes of Lost Boy Found in Whole Foods directed by Keith Fitzgerald. The ensemble cast brings many fresh faces to the Richmond stage, including Daniel Hurt as Gabriel. Of the production, Producer and 5th Wall Artistic Director Carol Piersol said, "The play is a heart wrenching story about how the unbelievable struggles that these boys went through affects their own lives and changes the lives of the people they meet. We are very excited to share this production with the Richmond community."

Lost Boy Found in Whole Foods begins with a Preview Performance on October 10th and runs from October 11- November 2, 2019. A Special Community Night Performance will be held on October 29, 2019. All performances are at the Basement, 300 East Broad Street, Richmond VA. Tickets are available at www.5thwalltheatre.org.





