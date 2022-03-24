Kristin Chenoweth and Renee Fleming Will Appear Together on Stage at Virginia Arts Festival in May

Renée Fleming AND Kristin Chenoweth, together on stage for the First Time at the Virginia Arts Festival on Saturday, May 21 at Chrysler Hall.

Celebrating some of the greatest singers in the world, the Festival brings legends to the stage: Broadway and television star Kristin Chenoweth and opera superstar Renée Fleming, performing together for the Festival's 25th Season Celebration, with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra conducted by Broadway music director and arranger Rob Fisher, who was recently appointed the Festival's Goode Family Artistic Advisor for Musical Theater and American Songbook.

Two divas...one great night of celebration! Renowned for her sumptuous voice, consummate artistry and compelling stage presence, Renée Fleming has been awarded the National Medal of Arts and four Grammys, and beyond the opera, Broadway and concert stage, she has sung for millions at the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Obama Inauguration, and the Diamond Jubilee Concert for HM Queen Elizabeth II. Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth defined the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway's Wicked, and her television and concert performances and recordings have won millions of fans. Now these two towering voices join for one unforgettable night at the Virginia Arts Festival on Saturday, May 21 at Norfolk's Chrysler Hall.

The Virginia Arts Festival celebrates its 25th Anniversary in 2022. The largest and most prestigious international performing arts organization in southeastern Virginia, Virginia Arts Festival has transformed the region's cultural scene, presenting great performers from around the world and making this historic region a cultural destination for visitors from across the United States and around the world. Over the past 25 years, the Festival has welcomed visitors from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 25 foreign countries. The Festival has presented over 1,438 performances, free community events, and student matinees and workshops with a reach of over 1.2 million attendees. Each season, millions more are reached through international broadcasts of Festival performances on American Public Radio's Performance Today, nationally on PBS TV, and regionally on WHRO TV. Over 32% of ticket sales come from outside the region, bringing tens of thousands of visitors to local museums and attractions and filling regional hotels and restaurants. The estimated annual economic impact of the Festival exceeds $25 million.