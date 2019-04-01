Kip Moore Will Perform at After Hours Concert Series In Fredericksburg, Virginia

After Hours Concerts Series announced that Kip Moore will play at the Marks & Harrison Amphitheater in Fredericksburg, VA on Friday, June 28th, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5th at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. A limited number of $15 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only.

With a string of Top 20 hits, multi-platinum Kip Moore's most single "Last Shot" comes from his revered third studio album SLOWHEART, and follows his fourth No. One hit "More Girls Like You." SLOWHEART garnered instant praise from critics as Moore's "most complete, cohesive declaration of his artistic sensibilities yet," by NPR, as well landing on multiple "Best Of" lists including Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, UpRoxx, Bobby Bones Show, Taste Of Country, Sounds Like Nashville, The Boot, PopMatters, and Whiskey Riff. SLOWHEART follows the acclaim that surrounded Moore's sophomore album Wild Ones heralded as "an impressively singular release from Music Row" by The Guardian and his PLATINUM debut album Up All Night that spawned three No. One hit singles, including GOLD certified "Beer Money," PLATINUM certified"Hey Pretty Girl," and the DOUBLE PLATINUM breakout hit "Somethin' 'Bout A Truck."

Moore recently announced he is releasing ROOM TO SPARE, his first Record Store Day vinyl on April 13.The special collection of songs will include seven tracks that were released on his ROOM TO SPARE: THE ACOUSTIC EP, marking the first time the songs will be available on vinyl. In addition to the stripped-back acoustic tracks, there will be five additional tracks from Moore's previous studio albums including "Plead The Fifth," "Last Shot," "The Bull" and "Guitar Man" taken from SLOWHEART and "That Was Us" from WILD ONES.

After Hours Concert Series has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. Tickets for Tesla on June 8th, Jamey Johnson on June 30th, Lady Antebellum July 6th, and Kool & The Gang August 3rd are on sale now. Additional shows for the 2019 season will be announced soon.

Tickets for Kip Moore on Friday, June 28, 2019 at After Hours Concert Series go on sale this Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at www.AfterHoursConcertSeries.com, or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $15 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Show starts at 7:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concert Series is located at the Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 8030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA.

After Hours Concert Series is a foundation driven concert series with all net proceeds going to The American Constitution Spirit Foundation's National Constitution Plaque Initiative, dedicated to placing the bronze original replicas of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights in educational institutions in local communities and across the country. For more information on the National Constitution Plaque initiative, visit www.plaqueinitiative.org.





