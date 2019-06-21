Kane Brown Show At Innsbrook After Hours In Richmond, Virginia Rescheduled To Sunday, September 8th

Innsbrook After Hours announced that Kane Brown's performance at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion has been rescheduled to September 8th. Brown's performance in May was postponed due to weather. All previously purchased tickets will be honored (unless already refunded) and tickets are now available for purchase at www.innsbrookafterhours.com.

Brown has been soaring on the strength of his full-length, self-titled debut, an RIAA God-certified collection that stands as country's best-selling new-artist debut since 2014. Released in December of 2016, Kane Brown debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums and Top 10 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart with 51,000 units (45,000 in album sales) and would become the #4 best-selling new-artist album debut of 2016, in any genre.

In October 2017, Brown released Kane Brown Deluxe Edition, which added four new tracks including "Setting the Night on Fire, "a duet with RCA labelmate Chris Young, and "Found You," a track that entered Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart at #1. The 15-song edition of his self-titled album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums and Top 5 on the Billboard 200. The singer/songwriter became the first artist ever to be #1 on all five of Billboard's main country charts simultaneously, including Top Country Albums; Country Digital Song Sales (with the #1 debuting "Heaven"); and Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, and Country Streaming Songs (with "What Ifs"). In November 2018, Brown released his second studio album Experiment which includes the single "Lose It."

Entering into its 34th season, Innsbrook After Hours has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. The series continues this weekend with K95 Countryfest featuring Brett Eldredge with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson and more on Friday, June 21st and Justin Moore with Chris Lane, King Calaway, Brinn Black and more on Saturday, June 22nd.

Also performing this season are Jake Owen on June 27th, Dru Hill with Sisqo, Nokio, Black & Smoke on July 11th, Johnny Lang & JJ Grey & Mofro on July 17th, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening on July 18th, Killer Queen & ABBA The Concert on July 24th, The Charlie Daniels Band on July 25th, Earth, Wind & Fire on July 31st, John Butler Trio+ on August 2nd, Brett Young on August 8th, Boyz II Men on August 21st, Chris Young on August 31st, Little Big Town on September 7th, Brantley Gilbert on September 14th, and Gary Allan on September 20th are already on sale. Additional shows for the 2019 season will be announced soon.



Tickets for Kane Brown's performance at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion September 8th are available at www.innsbrookafterhours.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. All previously purchased tickets will be honored (unless already refunded.) All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen, VA.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You