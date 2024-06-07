Get Access To Every Broadway Story



K95 Countryfest is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia with award-winning country artist Chris Young on Saturday, August 24, 2024 and multi-platinum selling country singer Travis Tritt on Sunday, August 25, 2024. More acts to be announced over the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for both shows through June 14th, while supplies last.

Tennessee native Chris Young has notched 13 career number ones and more than two dozen R.I.A.A. certified projects. He's frequently complimented by music press as being a country “traditionalist” — with good reason — but he's equally fond of pushing against stylistic boundaries. After scoring a major hit alongside his pal Kane Brown with 2020's “Famous Friends,” Young returned to the studio and embraced the many contrasts of his artistry. The result is Young Love & Saturday Nights, Young's ninth studio album and a bold statement that he's one of the most versatile and durable talents of his era. At 18 songs, the project is Young's most ambitious release yet and a demonstration of his confidence as a writer, artist, and producer. Instead of chasing trends, Young turns things up — emotionally, sonically, stylistically. Young sounds both classic and cutting-edge, one of the many reasons he's so firmly established himself as a bedrock artist in country music.

Over three decades after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Grammy award-winning artist continues to sell out shows and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe. The Georgia native singer has incorporated his lifelong influences of Southern rock, blues, and gospel into his country music. Tritt's albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY Awards, four CMA Awards, an invitation to become a member of the world's famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. Travis Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s. Among his studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here's A Quarter,” and “It's A Great Day To Be Alive.”

In 2021, Tritt released Set In Stone, his first original full-length studio album in over a decade. The Grammy winner delivers the quintessential Travis Tritt sound with a touch of Americana and Roots on the album. He pays homage to all sides of his musical personality along with the trademarks of his originality. His newest album, Country Chapel, is out now. Season Passes for the 2024 concert season are on sale now. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Bryson Tiller on June 8th, T-Pain on June 13th, Jon Pardi on June 22nd, Elle King on June 23rd, Brantley Gilbert on June 29th, Jamey Johnson on July 12th, Upchurch on July 25th, Shinedown on August 2nd, Alabama on August 10th, and Cole Swindell on August 17th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2024 concert season. Tickets for K95 Countryfest with Chris Young on Saturday, August 24, 2024 and Travis Tritt on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion go on sale Saturday, June 8 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).

A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. These events are rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047.



