K Dance Will Appear In Residence At Firehouse Theatre

Firehouse Theatre and K Dance are pleased to announce that K Dance will be a company-in-residence at Firehouse. The residency provides K Dance with a permanent home after more than twenty years of being nomadic, and Firehouse gains unique and high quality dance programming that fits its mission to be an artistic home for performing art/artists from all disciplines. The K Dance residency is made possible with a generous grant from CultureWorks.



Core components of the residency include co-producing two of K Dance's signature programs at Firehouse -- the YES Dance Festival (a showcase of work by some of the hottest contemporary choreographers/dance companies) and SHORTS (a program of one-acts that integrate choreography into the storytelling), and creating new educational and performance programs with K Dance's Artistic Director Kaye Weinstein Gary that focus on dance/movement theatre.



Firehouse's Producing Artistic Director Joel Bassin says "we've had wonderful experiences with K Dance during the past two years that we've been the site of their dance and one-act festivals. Kaye's expansive and energetic artistic vision will make a valuable contribute to Firehouse's activities." K Dance's Artistic Director Kaye Weinstein Gary says "this is an incredibly exciting opportunity that will help me advance my artistic vision in a permanent space and build K Dance's institutional capacity with the administrative and production support of Firehouse."



This season the YES Dance Festival will be Friday December 20 at 8pm and Saturday December 21 at 3pm and 8pm. SHORTS 2020 will be in April.





