Judith Clurman Conducts HOLIDAY JOY With Essential Voices USA

Essential Voices USA, Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor, has announced the release of HOLIDAY JOY, a new collection of holiday music.

The ensemble sings choral works celebrating the light and joy of Chanukah and Christmas. The two Chanukah pieces, “Eight Days of Lights” and “Chanukah Joy and Peace” were written by Judith Clurman and David Chase. The Christmas song, “The Holidays Are Here” was written by Judith Clurman and Wesley Whatley. Assisting Essential Voices are: Jack Coen, piano; Alan Kay, clarinet; and Eliana Razzino Young, cello.

“Eight Days of Lights” received its World Premiere in December 2018, with the Boston Symphony Children's Chorus, at Symphony Hall, Boston. Judith Clurman conducted both the New York and recording premieres with her Essential Voices USA and this recording is a newly orchestrated arrangement by Brant Adams. “Chanukah Joy and Peace” was written in 2023 and received its World Premiere performance at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington D.C with the National Symphony Orchestra along with The Heritage Signature Chorale. This is the first recording of the work. “The Holidays Are Here” is a carol written in 2019 and first performed and conducted by Judith Clurman in the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by the singers of the Singing Christmas Tree Float and broadcast on NBC Television. The song received an Emmy nomination, in 2020, for the Outstanding Original Song.

The recording on ALBANY (TROY1987) can be streamed on all platforms. The recording was produced and engineered by Silas Brown, who was assisted by Grady Bajorek. The published scores are available at Hal Leonard.

Members of Essential Voices USA: Phillip Cheah, Hai-Ting Chinn, Paul D'Arcy, Olivia Sue Greene, Harrison Hintzche, Chloe Holgate, Heather Jones, Steven Moore, Julian Morris, Neil Netherly, Heather Petrie, John Ramseyer, Elisa Singer Strom, Motomi Tanaka, and Jason Weisinger. They were assisted by Jack Coen, piano; Alan Kay, clarinet; and Eliana Razzino Young, cello.

TRACKS

EIGHT DAYS OF LIGHTS 3'46”

CHANUKAH JOY AND PEACE 3'30”

THE HOLIDAYS ARE HERE 2'10”

QUOTE

Judith Clurman “It is my hope that these holiday recordings will bring the listener a sense of hope, joy and peace during the holiday season.”

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Essential Voices USA (EVUSA) is one of New York's preeminent choral ensembles. EVUSA boasts a talented roster of seasoned professionals and auditioned volunteers, dynamically fitted to the unique needs of each project. They have appeared at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and on NPR'S Tiny Desk Concerts. Their recordings include “America at Heart,” “Appalachian Stories,” “Christmas Joy,” “Celebrating the American Spirit,” “Cherished Moments,” “Cradle Hymn,” “Holiday Harmonies,” “Remember-Revere-Rejoice,“ “Rejoice! Honoring the Jewish Spirit,” “May You Heal,” “Washington Women,” “Winter Harmonies,” and “Words Matter.” Conductor Judith Clurman is the musical director for Essential Voices USA, Resident Conductor for the Choral Society of the Hamptons, and teaches voice at the Manhattan School of Music. She previously directed The New York Concert Singers. She has worked with many of the world's finest symphonies at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and has commissioned and conducted new works by over seventy composers. She has received two Emmy nominations and conducted Tania Léon's music on the Grammy and Latin Grammy nominated CD, In Motion. Judith was Director of Choral Activities at The Juilliard School from 1989-2007 and was the vocal specialist at the National Endowment for the Arts/Columbia University Institute of Classical Music. Judith edits music for Hal Leonard and Schott and her own music and arrangements have been performed by major symphony orchestras and choruses.

