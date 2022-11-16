Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jane Lynch Brings A SWINGING LITTLE CHRISTMAS To City Winery Boston, December 6 & 7

Jane Lynch is an actress, singer, playwright, and author. She received an Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of the iconic bully Sue Sylvester on Glee.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Five time Emmy-Award winner Jane Lynch along with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis & The Tony Guerrero Quintet will celebrate A Swingin' Little Christmas at City Winery Boston Wednesday and Thursday December 6 &7. Tickets for this holiday treat are on sale now for the 8PM shows (doors at 6pm) at citywinery.com/boston.

Jane Lynch is an actress, singer, playwright, and author. She received an Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of the iconic bully Sue Sylvester on Glee. She is currently the host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night and can be seen on Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Sophie Lennon. In 2015, Jane embarked on her own live concert tour, See Jane Sing with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. Their holiday album, A Swingin' Little Christmas hit Billboard's Top 10 Adult Contemporary chart and is the inspiration for this live holiday entertainment.

Kate Flannery is best known for her 9 seasons as Meredith on NBC's The Office and, more recently, her impressive run on ABC's Dancing with the Stars. Other recent TV appearances include New Girl, American Housewife, Another Period, and Brooklyn Nine Nine. Tim Davis's music producing and singing credits include all six seasons of Glee, the feature film Love Is Afoot, Lady Gaga's Super Bowl 2017 halftime show, Pentatonix Christmas, and Barbra Streisand's 2017 & 2019 concert tours,

"Kate Flannery is one of my good friends from the late '80s in Chicago, we've been singing together on and off ever since," said Lynch. "We've been touring with this Christmas show since we did the album [of the same name]. Tim Davis joined us, he was vocal arranger on Glee, so we do these really tight three-part harmonies. And we've got this great band, The Tony Guerrero Quintet, they play that really cool, kind of jazzy big band sound."

A Swingin' Little Christmas is unapologetically sentimental, recalling the classic Christmas celebrations of the 1950s and 60s. The show features fresh takes on classic carols and brand new nostalgia-inspired originals, penned by bandleader, Tony Guerrero. The performance is ripe with clever jazz arrangements, tight vocal harmonies and features a variety of instrumentations including a five-piece jazz quintet. Both Jane and Kate are well known for their comedic abilities, and while A Swingin' Little Christmas has several fun, lighthearted moments, there are also plenty of deep, rich, and even serious musical moments to balance it out.

A Swingin' Little Christmas with Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Tim Davi, and the Tony Guerrero Quintet will perform at City Winery Boston on Tuesday December 6 and Wednesday December 7 at 8:00 PM (doors at 6pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston

City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.


