Jamey Johnson Performs as Part Of After Hours Concerts At The Meadow Event Park

Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Jamey Johnson will perform with Blackberry Smoke and Megan Moroney as part of the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia on Friday, September 2, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21 until April 28th while supplies last.

"I don't know what I'm going to do until I am standing there doing it," he says. "That is a freedom I have enjoyed ever since I began doing this, the ability to try something new.

"You'll see me do a lot of my songs, including my old stuff," he says. "If I have a new song that I want to share, you will hear that. When I'm not doing my songs, I'll be doing everybody else's that I like, from every format. If I find a jazz song that I like, we'll drop it in there. If I find a rock song that I like, we'll do that.

"My taste is vintage, traditional, and that is not to say that everything I do is old. There are a lot of new writers these days that are putting out great music that I find in the same vein as the old stuff I like and we may try some of that out."

His 2008 album, That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his 2010 double album, The Guitar Song, received a gold certification. He has been nominated for 11 Grammys.

In addition, he won two Song of the Year Trophies, for "Give It Away" and "In Color," both from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He has received tremendous praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal and other publications, many of which have hailed his albums as masterpieces.

In 2012, the Alabama native released the Grammy-nominated Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard. In 2014, he created his own label, Big Gassed Records, to release his own songs and albums as well as the music of other artists.

Johnson says he gets the same thrill when he takes the stage each time as he did when he launched his impressive career. "I love the audience participation," he says. "I love it when they sing along. I love it when I can't remember the words and they do. I love it when the band really nails a good one and I love it when we end up in a train wreck, and those are few and far between, but I even love that."

"There are some things we do every night and I think our fans know what that will be. Fans will yell at me during the show and I can't understand what they are saying, but I am thrilled to death they are that passionate."

Season Passes for the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park are currently available. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes. Already on sale are Fitz and The Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones (Alt.102.1's Big Field Day) on June 5th, K95 Countryfest with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch on June 17th & 18th, Chris Lane on July 2nd, Brothers Osborne on July 14th, Lady A on July 29th, Incubus with Sublime With Rome on July 30th, Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness on August 19th, Sam Hunt on September 3rd, Jake Owen on September 16th, Boyz II Men on September 17th, and the Goo Goo Dolls on September 20th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2022 concert season.

Tickets for Jamey Johnson with Blackberry Smoke and Megan Moroney on September 2nd at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $21 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.