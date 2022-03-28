Jake Owens To Perform At The Meadow Event Park, September 16

Country music singer Jake Owen will perform as part of the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia on Friday, September 16th. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $26 until April 7th while supplies last.

With nine #1 songs to his name including his recent chart topper "Best Thing Since Backroads." Jake Owen's songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with the 2X Platinum anthem and Most Played Song of the Decade "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," and Platinum -certified hits "Beachin,'" "Anywhere With You," "Alone With You," "The One That Got Away," and GOLD-certified "American Country Love Song."

Released in 2019, Owen's sixth studio album, , GREETINGS FROM... JAKE, produced three Top 10 singles, including three #1 singles "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," "Homemade," and "Made For You."

Just last week, Jake Owen released a new single "Up There Down Here."

Season Passes for the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park are currently available. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes.

Already on sale are Fitz and The Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones (Alt.102.1's Big Field Day) on June 5th, K95 Countryfest with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch on June 17th & 18th, Chris Lane on July 2nd, Brothers Osborne on July 14th, Incubus with Sublime With Rome on July 30th, Sam Hunt on September 3rd, Boyz II Men on September 17th, and the Goo Goo Dolls on September 20th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2022 concert season.

Tickets for Jake Owen on September 16 at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $26 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.