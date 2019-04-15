Innsbrook After Hours In Richmond Adds Double Bill With Killer Queen And Abba The Concert

Innsbrook After Hours in Richmond, Virginia announced additions to its 2019 Summer Concert Series. Killer Queen and ABBA The Concert will perform July 24th and Chris Young will perform August 31st at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion. Tickets for each show go on sale this Friday, April 19th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets to each show will be available for one week only.

Killer Queen formed back in June 1993. Their first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows their 21 years earlier. By 1995, Killer Queen's UK popularity had grown to such an extent they secured a residency in London's Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage - the first tribute to have a show in the West End. The band's reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad. In 1999, they won the award for "Worldwide Best Tribute Band" at an awards ceremony hosted by Suggs from Madness and in 2001, scored a number 1 hit when they were asked to recreate Queen's harmonies for "The Real Life" with Fatboy Slim. In 2016, Killer Queen set their sights on America including the awe inspiring Red Rocks Arena in Colorado - one of the country's most prestigious venues. The Beatles, Springsteen, U2 have all played there and the band are delighted it's become a regular fixture on Killer Queen's tour sheet.

ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mama Mia," "S.O.S.," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen." Many critics agree, ABBA The Concert is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world.

By his 33rd birthday, RCA Records Nashville artist Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, eleven career No. 1 singles, seventeen RIAA Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects, 2 GRAMMY nominations, 3 Country Music Association nominations, and 4 Academy of Country Music nominations. As a prolific creator, Chris has given fans 7 studio albums in 12 years including Losing Sleep, his third project in less than two years. The title track is certified Platinum while "Hangin' On" is his ninth No. 1 as a songwriter. Losing Sleep (2017) and I'm Comin' Over (2015) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart with "I'm Comin' Over" becoming Young's first 2x Platinum single.

Named "one of his era's finest traditionalists" by the Associated Press, Chris has quickly become an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world including the sold out C2C Festival in the UK. With a hit-packed set that highlights his eleven chart-toppers - including back-to-back No. 1s "Losing Sleep," "Sober Saturday Night," "Think Of You," and "I'm Comin' Over" - the GRAMMY and ACM nominated vocalist headlined the Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour including his first hometown headlining stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena playing to a capacity crowd of nearly 14,000 fans, friends, and family. 2019 brings new music - "Raised On Country" - and a new headlining tour - Raised On Country Tour 2019.

Entering into its 34th season, Innsbrook After Hours has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. Tickets for Lady Antebellum May 4th, Big Field Day featuring 311 with K.Flay and more May 18th, Kane Brown May 31st, Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms June 5th, K95 CountryFest featuring Brett Eldredge with Riley Green June 21st, K95 CountryFest featuring Justin Moore with Chris Lane June 22nd, Jake Owen June 27th, Jonny Lang and JJ Grey & Mofro with The North Mississippi Allstars July 17th, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening on July 18th, Earth Wind & Fire on July 31st, John Butler Trio+ with Trevor Hall August 2nd, Boyz II Men on August 21st, Little Big Town on September 7th, and Brantley Gilbert September 14th are already on sale. Additional shows for the 2019 season will be announced soon.



Tickets for Killer Queen and ABBA The Concert on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 and Chris Young on Saturday, August 31, 2019 go on sale this Friday, April 19 at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen, VA.

Watch Chris Young's video for Raised on Country here





