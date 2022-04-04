IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU To Open At Four County Players

To close their 49th season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present It Shoulda Been You opening April 15th on the Mainstage. This production features a book and lyrics by Brian Hargrove and music and original concept by Barbara Anselmi. It Shoulda Been You is generously sponsored by The Market at Grelen and Lacy's Florist & Gift Shop.

The charming, funny and original new musical, It Shoulda Been You invites you to a wedding day that you'll never forget - where anything that can go wrong does, secrets are exposed, hope springs from the most unlikely of places, and love pops up in ways you'd never expect. A non-stop, 90-minute laugh-riot, It Shoulda Been You is full of wonderful music, farcical antics, surprising twists, and above all, the message that love is love.

This production is directed by Edward Warwick White, with music direction by Kristin Baltes, and choreography by Mariko Schaper Doktor. It Shoulda Been You is produced by Laurie Lowrance, and stars an ensemble cast featuring Kristen Scott Bell, Aly Brookland, Jeff Dreyfus, Aaron Hoffman, Kate Johnson, Stephanie Kowalczyk, Michelle Majorin, Kirk Martini, Wendy Novicoff, Layne Rickabaugh, Chad Sokolowski, Dan Stern, and Joey Wharton.

Rounding out the production staff are Debbie Owen, Stephanie Owen, and Ruth Perry as Production Stage Managers, Tricia Emlet as Costume, Hair, and, Makeup Designer, Kim Faulkinbury as Lighting Designer, Kerry Moran as Scenic Designer, Carl Schwaner and David Hutchins as Sound Designers/Engineers, Chad Sokolowski as Lead Carpenter, Meg Hoover as Properties Designer, Michael Kneller as Lead Carpentry Mentor, Amanda Geyer as Assistant Costume Designer, Nick Hagy as Technical Director, and Gary Warwick White as Production Manager.

It Shoulda Been You opens April 15th and runs weekends on the Mainstage through May 8th. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Adult tickets are $18; Senior citizen/Student tickets are $16; Children (12 and under) are $14; and all Friday tickets are $10. Please contact the Box Office directly for group rates over 10. Note that there is no performance on Sunday, April 17th (Easter).

PLEASE NOTE: This play contains explicit language and adult situations and may not be appropriate for young children. Parental discretion is advised. Please visit our website for our COVID-19 policies.

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our website at www.fourcp.org, or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.