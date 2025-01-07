INTO THE BREECHES Comes to Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach has announced its upcoming production of Into the Breeches!, a heartwarming and hilarious comedy by George Brant, opening on January 17 and running through February 9, with performances every weekend at 8pm on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2:30pm on Sunday afternoons.

Into The Breeches!, by American playwright Georg Brant, is set during World War II. Oberon Play House's director and leading men are off at war with the Axis. Determined to press on, the director's wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henriad, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theatre experience. Together they deliver a delightful celebration of collaboration and persistence when the show must go on!

This delightful play captures the spirit of resilience, creativity, and community as it tells the story of a group of women determined to save their local theater while the men are away at war. Facing skepticism and societal expectations, they boldly decide to stage Shakespeare's Henry IV and Henry V—with an all-female cast.

Into the Breeches! is a celebration of art, inclusion, and empowerment, filled with wit and charm. Audiences will laugh, cheer, and be inspired by this tale of overcoming obstacles and finding strength in unexpected places.

Directed by the talented Connor Norton, the production features a stellar cast of local actors, including Ariel Miranda Conkel who was most recently seen as Ida in ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented's Rosie the Riveter: A Spectacular Experience and Elizabeth Dickerson who is returning to the LTVB stage for the first time since the pandemic! With period costumes, a beautifully crafted set, and a poignant yet comedic script, the play promises an unforgettable experience for theater lovers of all ages.

Into The Breeches! will be performed at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach located at 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. Showtimes are as follows: Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:30PM. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. There is a discount for seniors, ages 60 and up, active duty military, and full-time students at $22 tickets. Group discounts available for groups of 20 and more. On Thursday February 6, there is a special 7:30pm performance for Pride Night, a benefit performance to support LTVB, LGBT Life Center, Stonewall Sports, and Hampton Roads Pride. Tickets are currently available for purchase and can be obtained through the theater's website at www.ltvb.com or by calling the box office at (757) 428-9233.

