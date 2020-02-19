I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Comes to Swift Creek Mill Theatre

A smart, insightful musical comedy that tackles the thrill and folly of modern love, Swift Creek Mill Theatre's MainStage production of "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" follows the progression of modern-day relationships from the nerve-wracking first date to marriage, children, and the quest for romance in the golden years.

The second-longest running off-Broadway revue in history, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts is told in a series of humorous vignettes and songs. It has been translated into at least 17 languages and produced all over the world. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award as Outstanding Off-Broadway musical in 1997. It underwent a revamp in 2018 to reflect a rapidly-advancing romantic playbook that includes texting and online dating.

Artistic Director Tom Width is looking forward to directing this updated version of the show that he directed in 2006: "Great cast! Great music! Great comedy! ...and lots of touching moments, too! We're going to have lots of grown-up fun!"

Opening March 21, production runs through May 2 on Fridays, Saturdays, and select Thursdays at 8:00 pm. There are matinees on select dates at 2:30 pm. Doors open for dining two hours prior to curtain. Reservations are required to dine.

Reserved tickets are $40. Special discounts are offered to our senior, military, and student patrons. Add dining for $18.95 up to 48 hours prior to a performance. Rush tickets are sold one hour prior to performances, depending on seat availability; they range from $10-$20 and are perfect for audience members who are new to theatre or cannot schedule tickets in advance.

PRODUCTION INFORMATION:

Book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro

Music by Jimmy Roberts

Directed by Tom Width

Scenic Design by Tom Width

Musical Direction by Shellie Johnson

Technical Direction by Liz Allmon

Costume Design by Maura Lynch Cravey

Lighting Design by Joe Doran

CAST:

Georgia Rogers Farmer



Rachel Marrs

Ian Page

Luke Schares





