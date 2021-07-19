Hank Williams Jr. To Play After Hour Concert Series At SERVPRO Pavilion

EventMakers - USA announced that Hank Williams Jr. will perform on Saturday, October 9 at the After Hours Concert Series at the SERVPRO Pavilion, located at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, VA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 23, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $31 from Friday, July 23 to Thursday, July 29.

Hank Williams Jr.'s extremely impressive resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six platinum albums, 20 gold albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Marking 52 years since his first album in 1964, Hank Jr. released It's About Time (Nash Icon Records) on January 15.

In addition to the history-making "Are You Ready for the Country," the project includes new tunes such as "Dress Like an Icon," "Just Call Me Hank," "It's About Time," and "The Party's On," as well as re-recorded versions of classics "Mental Revenge" and "Born to Boogie" with Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, and Brad Paisley on guitar. It's About Time is Hank's 37th album in his five-decade career.

He continues to add accolades to an extremely impressive resume, which includes ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year, and BMI Icon, in addition to winning a GRAMMY and being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. As a touring artist, Hank was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.

Other shows coming to the 2021 After Hours Concert Series at the SERVPRO Pavilion include Chris Young on July 24, K95 Countryfest on August 6 and 7 with Lee Brice, Billy Currington and much more, Get The Led Out on August 12, Train with Vertical Horizon on August 13, Jon Pardi with Larry Fleet on August 14, Tower of Power on August 18, Foreigner on August 20, Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Booth on August 21, Melissa Etheridge with Larkin Poe on August 25, The Commodores on August 26, Steve Earle and Los Lobos on August 27, Scotty McCreery on August 28, Ludacris on September 17, Lynyrd Skynyrd on September 18, ZZ Top on September 22, Brad Paisley on September 23, and Old Dominion on October 29.

The After Hours Concert Series at the SERVPRO Pavilion is situated on 12 acres within Meadow Event Park and features premier VIP viewing areas, as well as beverage and dining amenities, offering a seamless experience from the time guests arrive to the moment they leave. Conveniently located just off VA-30 East, Meadow Event Park is easily accessible from I-95 at the Doswell, Kings Dominion exit and provides ample parking on-site, eliminating the need to find parking elsewhere.

Tickets for Hank Williams Jr. on Saturday, October 9 at After Hours Concerts at the SERVPRO Pavilion go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).