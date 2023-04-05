Gary Clark Jr Will Perform at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in August

Gary Clark Jr. is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21 until April 13th while supplies last.

Steeped in the grand tradition of the American songbook, Gary Clark Jr. has emerged as a 21st-century rock 'n' roll messiah; a blues virtuoso who blends in reggae, punk, R&B, hip-hop, and soul, re-shaping the genre for our present day. He's been doing his thing since he was a kid in Texas, but made global waves in 2014 following his first GRAMMY Award: Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Please Come Home" from his 2012 Warner Records debut Blak And Blu. Clark ascended to greater heights in 2019 with his third full-length, the sensual and socially conscious This Land, which came in at #6 on the Billboard Top 200, making it his third consecutive Top 10 debut. This Land has tallied over 1 billion global streams and garnered critical acclaim from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and many more. Clark's U.S. tours became instant sell-outs. He topped bills internationally at legendary festivals and venues like the Hollywood Bowl, made stadium appearances supporting and sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones, and performed at the White House for the Obamas. In 2020, Clark won three more times at the 62nd GRAMMY's, taking home awards for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song ("This Land"), and Best Contemporary Blues Album (This Land). He performed "This Land" backed by The Roots during the ceremony, later releasing the live version as a single. To date, Clark has six GRAMMY Award nominations and four wins. He has performed all over national TV, making stops at Saturday Night Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, CBS News Sunday, CBS This Morning, The Today Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Howard Stern Show, WTF with Marc Maron and more. Clark has recorded countless collaborations including Stevie Wonder, Andra Day, John Legend, Alecia Keys, Foo Fighters, Nas, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, Tom Morello, Gustavo Santaolalla, Booker T. Jones, and many more. In April of 2022, Clark served as the official Music Director for Jon Stewart's acceptance of the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Clark and Bruce Springsteen performed "Come Together" which aired nationally on PBS. Clark has appeared in multiple film and TV series' most recently starring in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis as Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup. Gary Clark Jr. currently, putting the final touches on his anxiously awaited fourth studio album, is a generational artist whose music defies boundaries and continues to bring audiences together around the world.

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2023 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased atClick Here. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on May 19th, Chris Young on June 2nd, Riley Green on July 23rd, Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional on July 26th, Dirty Heads on July 29th, Lee Brice on July 30th, Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth on August 3rd, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 10th, Dan + Shay on August 11th, Nelly on August 12th, and Lady A on August 26th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2023 concert season.

Tickets for Gary Clark Jr. on August 31st at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10:00 AM at Click Here or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $21 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 6:30 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.