GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to The Wells Stage

Prohibition Era New York is bustling with glitz and glamour in this classic Tony Award-winning musical. Nathan Detroit, the city's most infamous craps game organizer, makes the bet of a lifetime with high-roller Sky Masterson. Sky accepts, and tries to win the heart of "Save-A-Soul" missionary Sarah Brown, while Nathan's fiancé of 14 years, Adelaide, grows tired of him gambling with hers. When it comes to love, these characters discover you've gotta roll the dice if you want to win big.

The cast of Guys and Dolls, a mixture of top out of town proffesionals and extremely talented locals, shines with actors who have recently been seen in pivotal roles of Broadway including Jessica Lee Goldyn as Val/Cassie in A Chorus Line, James T. Lane as Paul in Kiss Me Kate (featured on the Tony Awards), Brian Ray Norris as Mr. Krabs in SpoungeBobSquarePants the Broadway Musical, and Sam Simahk in Carousel. Virginia Stage fans will recognize many local actors returning to the stage including stars of Matilda the Musical and A Christmas Carol, as well as Darius Nelson who was the Lion in 2017's The Wiz.

Guys and Dolls begins on September 18 with an official opening night on September 21, and continues with performances through October 6. Tickets for each performance start as low as $25 for children under 12 and discounts are available for groups, students, and the military. Ticket prices will vary throughout the run of the show, so buy now for the best seats at the best prices.



Interviews can be arranged with members of the cast, crew, creative team, or staff of Virginia Stage Company. All reviews are welcome, and tickets can be provided to anyone who wishes to see the production for these purposes.

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 70,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."

See below for information on the cast and creative team:

Ryan Clemens (Lieutenant Brannigan) is proud to work with VSC on the main stage and in the Education Department's touring shows, classes, and workshops. Patrons may remember Ryan from various VSC productions: Mr. Wormwood in Matilda; Trinculo in The Tempest, Bob Cratchit, Old Joe, Charity Man or Fezziwig in A Christmas Carol; Vinnie in The Odd Couple; Mortimer in The Fantasticks; or as his famous relative Sam Clemens in his one-man show Meet Mark Twain. Originally from Wyoming, Ryan began his career in a traveling Wild West show. He has worked at theaters around the country, including several seasons locally with the Virginia Shakespeare Festival and Tidewater Stage Company, and he regularly performs with Plan B Comedy at Zeider's American Dream Theatre. Ryan holds a BA in Theatre from Western Washington University and an MFA in Acting from Regent University. He also teaches at ODU. (Many thanks and a huge heap of love to his wonderful wife.)

Kate Clemons (Ensemble/Mission Band/Martha) is tickled pink to return to Virginia Stage in this rollicking tale! In addition to her work onstage at the Wells, she recently accepted the position of Interim Capital Campaign Manager at VSC. She recently relocated to the Hampton Roads area after spending the past ten years performing up and down the East Coast. Favorite local credits include A Christmas Carol (Virginia Stage Company), The Full Monty (Riverside Dinner Theatre), The Marvelous Wonderettes (Tidewater Stage) and The Lost Colony in the Outer Banks. A teaching artist, she holds an M.F.A. in Performance Pedagogy from Virginia Commonwealth University and teaches theatre at Regent University and Old Dominion University. She resides in Virginia Beach, VA with her husband, Gabe, and their practically perfect pooch, Mr. Bingley.

Ray Dimaano (Rusty Charlie/Ensemble) is thrilled to make his Virginia Stage Company debut! National Tours: The King and I. Regional: Mary Poppins (VA Rep), Mamma Mia, Hello Dolly, Mame, Beauty and the Beast (VA Musical Theater ), A Christmas Story (Riverside Theater). Thanks to my Mom(s), Hugh, friends and family for all the constant love and support! God Bless! IG: @Raydimaano

Robert Garris (Ensemble-Society Max/Crapshooter)Is a senior exercise science major currently attending Norfolk State University. He is very excited to be returning to VSC for his second production. He was previously seen in VSC's The Wiz as Lead hich was a co-production with Norfolk State University. He acts nowTornado w as currently choreographer for NSU's Theatre Company in their productions of Once on This Island, Black Nativity, and many more. Other credits include Big Blanket Beach Band with the Charleston Performing Arts Center and Ariel in William Shakespeares The Tempest. Robert Wants to give a special thanks to VSC and his support system.

Jessica Lee Goldyn (Miss Adelaide) is thrilled to be making her VSC debut!! Broadway/NY: A Chorus Line (Val/Cassie), Hello Dolly!, Finding Neverland, Tuck Everlasting, On The Town (Ivy Smith) City Center Encores!, Beetlejuice (Lab) National Tour: Fosse Regional: Young Frankenstein (Elizabeth), Damn Yankees (Lola), South Pacific (Nelly), Crazy For You (Polly), Chicago (Velma), Legally Blonde (Brooke Windham), Peter Pan (Tiger Lily), Carefree (Woman 1) TV/Film: Every Little Step, Smash, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Drop Dead Diva. Training/School: New Jersey Ballet Company, Worth Tyrrell Studios, PPAS, Mary Lou Hale's School Of Dance. Thank you to The Mine Agency for all of their incredible support & to Binder Casting for the opportunity to play such a dream role! This one's for my fam! I love you guys

Chad William Henries (Ensemble/Havana Dancer/Crapshooter) Born in Long Island, New York and grew up in Portsmouth, Virginia. Chad found his passion for musical theater at a very young age, In school he studied music theory and acting. After his school years he decided to pursue a new love for dance. Chad has been training for five year at Virginia Beach Ballet Academy, under the direction of Ms. Ana Maria Martinez niece of Enrique Martinez who directed American Ballet Theatre and still known for his staging of The Classical Ballet "Coppelia". Chad's goals are to continue to expand as a dancer and artist. He also aspires to have a career as a Broadway dancer!

Rona Hyman (Big Jule) is honored to be making her Virginia Stage Company debut in Guys and Dolls! She has performed in various venues throughout Hampton Roads, including Zeiders American Dream Theater, The Norva, Funny Bone and Cozzy's. She has recently appeared as Ma Barker in Deadly Shootouts on the Reelz Channel and as Judge Dever in Precinct 757 on Cox Cable.Guys and Dolls is a very nostalgic show for Rona, as she had the opportunity to watch her dad play Sky Masterson in a local production when she was a child.If you are reading this, thank you! Thank you to my village!

Ally Ivey (Ensemble/Hot Box Mimi) Ally is leaping with joy to be back on the VSC stage! After having a blast as a Maggot in Matilda she is ready to heat things up for you at The Hot Box! Some of her favorite credits include: Kate Monster (Avenue Q/ Cape Fear Regional Theatre), Big Kid Ensemble (Matilda/ Virginia Stage Company), Ghost of Christmas Past (Scrooge No More/ Busch Gardens Williamsburg). So much love and gratitude for Nick, Jordan, Tom, and the VSC family. Follow Ally on all her adventures on Instagram @ally.bop



Sean Jaenicke (Ensemble/Liver Lips Louie/Crap Shooter) is a Raleigh, North Carolina based actor. He has a bachelors from UNC-Pembroke and an MFA from Tulane University, both in musical theatre. When not working, he can be found in the gym, running outside, or drinking copious amounts of coffee. Thanks always to Gary, his family, and friends for their constant support. @seanicke

Geoffrey Klein (Calvin/MC/Pal Joey/Gambler) is beyond excited to make his Virginia Stage Company debut in Guys and Dolls! Geoffrey was most recently seen as Mr. Banks in Virginia Musical Theatre's production of Mary Poppins at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts. Other regional credits: Jekyll & Hyde (Bishop of Basingstoke, VMT), Little Women the Musical (Professor Bhaer, VMT), Carousel (Enoch Snow, VMT), La Cage Aux Folles (M. Renaud, VMT), 1776 (Edward Rutledge, Kimball Theatre), Miss Saigon (Ensemble, VMT), and Children of Eden (Ensemble, VMT). He would like to thank the VSC creative team for this amazing opportunity and his family and friends for their love and support. 1434JMS

Jason Kypros (Harry the Horse) After wrapping a 7 year contract as the "Game Guy", the brand spokesperson for the Virginia Lottery, Jason Kypros is thrilled to return to the stage in his first appearance at the Wells Theatre. The Co-Host of WHRO's Curate, Jason Kypros has years of experience performing in Film, TV, and the Stage. Jason performs both Stand Up and Improv comedy and is a graduate of the Groundlings school of improv in Los Angeles. Jason is the Co-Founder of Plan B Comedy, the resident comedy company at The Z Theater in town center VB where he is also a resident artist. Jason would like to thank his friends and family for all their continued support, and most especially for the love from Allison, Alana, and his Mom and Dad.

James T. Lane (Nicely-Nicely Johnson) From Philadelphia. West End: The Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line - Revival (Palladium Theatre). Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate (Paul), King Kong the Musical, The Scottsboro Boys, Chicago and A Chorus Line. National Tours: Jersey Boys, Cinderella, Fame the Musical. Regional Theatre: Broadway at Music Circus,The Old Globe, The Muny, A.C.T and Dallas Theatre Center. Encores/Off Center: Promenade,Grand Hotel, Don't Bother Me... Concerts: Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, Ottawa Symphony and many more. Mr. Lane teaches music theatre dance when and wherever anyone will let him! Instagram: @jamestlane

Ciera Livermore (Ensemble/Havana Dancer/Hotbox) First production with Virginia Stage Company. Ciera has been dancing and performing for over 18 years. She's worked with different Theme Parks (Disneyland & Sea World Ent.), Musical Theater Companies, Dance studios (Choreographer & Competitive Dancer), & Grammy Award Winning Producer Greg Lawson (Choreographer). She knew when she did her first musical theater show, The Music Man at age 14 with Standing Room Only Prod. Inc, that performing was the life for her. She would like to thank her Mom and Husband for being so supportive, and her tap teacher Katherine Page for always pushing her to the next level with dance and musical theater. (Phillipians 4:13)

Schuyler Midgett (Ensemble, Hot Box Vernon) is excited to be back performing in her home state! Credits include: National Tours; R+H Cinderella the Musical, Shrek the Musical (National and International), and How the Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical, Off-Broadway; Love/Sick, Regional; Mamma Mia, Avenue Q, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Howl-O-Scream (Monster Stomp) and ChristmasTown (Female Vocal Swing). Love to her mom and sister for constant support, Hugh Copeland, Daniel Neiden, and to her love, Parker.

Darius Nelson (Benny Southstreet) is an alumnus of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy NY, New York. He is thrilled to return to VSC after fulfilling his dream role as the Lion in The Wiz. In his spare time he produces, writes, directs, and photography. He has been an employee of Norfolk Public Libraries for 4 years. He has performed professionally for 7 years appearing in productions of Aint Misbehavin, Dreamgirls, Les Miserables, and Sister Act.

Ron Newman (Arvide Abernathy) is a Norfolk resident and is thrilled to return to the Virginia Stage Company in one of his favorite musical theatre roles. He last appeared at VSC in Pride & Prejudice as Sir Lucas & Mr. Gardner. Most recently he was seen as Monsignor O'Hara in Virginia Musical Theatre's production of Sister Act. Favorite regional credits include: The Diary of Anne Frank- Mr. Kraler (VSC); The Sound of Music- Uncle Max, Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical- Sir Danvers, Beauty and the Beast- Maurice (Virginia Musical Theatre); The Importance of Being Earnest- Algernon (The Appalachian Theatre Ensemble); Pippin- MC (Tidewater Dinner Theatre); Oliver!- Fagin; Dames at Sea- Dick; Anything Goes- Billy Crocker (The Milburn Stone Theatre). Marlo Thomas' Free To Be...To Be You and Me ( East Coast Tour). (Winner Best Supporting Actor in a Musical) - Portfolio Award. Ron has enjoyed a 40+ year career as a theatre educator, director, actor, playwright, and performing artist. He is currently an instructor with The Governor's School for the Arts in the Theatre, Film and Musical Theatre Department. Ron makes his home in Norfolk and would like to thank his husband (John) for his continued love and support.

Brian Ray Norris (Nathan Detroit) is best known for originating the role of Mr. Krabs on Broadway in SpongeBobSquarePants the Broadway Musical. Brian also recently played the role of Luther Billis in South Pacific in concert in conjunction with Theater Aspen. Brian has performed across the country and around the world and is thrilled to be making his Virginia Stage Company debut with Guys and Dolls. Other favorite roles include: Mr. Collins-Pride & Prejudice, Chef Louis-The Little Mermaid, Beadle Bamford-Sweeney Todd, Mr. Bumble-Oliver, Jean-Michel - Cinderella. Thanks to my love, my family and my reps for all you do. Proud Equity member/Ask if its Equity. Support your local theater and Arts programs. Follow me on insta @brianraynorris

Caroline Rose (Ensemble) is beyond excited to be making her VSC debut! She has performed regionally and locally in various productions, with recent credits including La Cage Aux Folles (Anne), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Ms. Shingle), The Sound of Music (Leisl VonTrapp), School of Rock (Summer Hathaway), Kristin Chenoweth's recent concert at the Virginia Arts Festival, and featured as a vocalist on the Original Studio Cast album of Weird the Musical. She is a recent graduate of the Governor's School for the Arts, and would like to dedicate this show to all of those who have and continue to teach and inspire her; with special thanks and love to her sister. IG: @caroline.phil

Lofton Riser (Agatha/Ensemble) is happy to be working with VSC again, after previously playing Mrs. Medlock in last season's concert production of The Secret Garden. Originally from Chapin, SC, she is a relatively new transplant to Hampton Roads with her husband, Christopher Barnes, who is currently stationed at the Army School of Music. In the light of day she works in the administrative offices of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Favorite previous theater work includes Return to the Forbidden Planet at Cape Fear Regional Theatre (because we had a spaceship) and the "LIT" (drunk Shakespeare) series with Sweet Tea Shakespeare Co. She holds a B.M. in Music Education from The University of South Carolina and a Musical Theatre Performance degree from AMDA NYC. Thanks and love, as always, to her family.

Casey Shuler (Sarah Brown) is thrilled to be making her debut at Virginia Stage Company. Her credits include Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (The Paramount Theatre), Sheila in Hair the Musical, Kate McGowan in Titanic the Musical, Maid Marian in Robin Hood (Serenbe Playhouse) and Marianne Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility (UK Opera Theatre). Casey is a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in Musical Theatre and Voice. She would like to thank her beautiful, loving family and friends who have supported her in her every endeavor, for without them this wouldn't be possible. @caseyjshuler

Sam Simahk (Sky Masterson) is thrilled to be making his VSC debut! Broadway: Carousel. Tours: The King and I (1st National), Miss Saigon (Midwest Tour). Regional: West Side Story, The King and I (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Oklahoma! (Theatre Under the Stars), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Pittsburgh CLO), A Little Night Music (Huntington Theatre Company), Miss Saigon (Ogunquit Playhouse), Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods (Lyric Stage Co. of Boston), Big Fish (SpeakEasy Stage). Born and raised in Ashburnham, MA, he is a proud graduate of Emerson College and member of AEA. Website: sam-simahk.com; IG: soapboxsam

A. Michael Singleton (Angie the Ox) is proud to be rolling the dice with his second production at Virginia Stage Company. Last seen on this stage during Season 31 in A Raisin in the Sun, Michael was most recently seen at the Harrison Opera House in The Elixir of Love and Street Scene during the Virginia Opera season. His films include Meant To Be Broken - Dog/Bard Tales Productions and the 48 HR Film Project and Public Affairs - Zapruder Films, LLC are his latest two films. A national Lockheed Martin Engineering commercial with a few local celebrities and a JES Foundation Repair advertisement have given Mr. Singleton an opportunity to bounce onto your television screens multiple times during the day over the last few years. Michael sends thanks and support to the cast and crew of Guys and Dolls. Thanks also go out to my friends and family for their love.

Del Fionn Sykes (General Matilda Cartwright) is excited to make her Virginia Stage Company debut! Musical Theater: Mary Poppins (Mrs. Corry), Into the Woods (Granny/Mother(cover), Jane Eyre, The Musical (Grace Poole), Ragtime The Musical (black ensemble/black lawyer) ; Opera: Die Fledermaus (Rosalinda), I Pagliacci ( Nedda), Carmen (Micaela), The Magic Flute (First Lady), Le Nozze di Figaro (La Contessa) ; Other: Donna Brown and the Golden Gospel Pearls- Gospel and Spirituals(throughout Europe) and numerous soprano soloist parts in oratorio and symphonic concerts. Ms. Sykes earned a Bachelor's degree in Biology, University of VA; a Master's of Ed., George Washington University and a Master's of Music (full fellowship), Binghamton University/SUNY.

Madison Vickhouse (Hot Box Ferguson) makes her first Virginia Stage Company debut. She is from Virginia Beach, VA and just graduated with her Bachelors of Fine Arts in Dance from Shenandoah Conservatory. She grew up dancing at Denise Wall's Dance Energy, which allowed her to work with choreographers such as Travis Wall, Stacey Tookey, Misha Gabriel and many others. While studying abroad Madison has had the privilege of performing in Gothenburg, Sweden and Chengdu, China. She recently performed for works by Janelle Spruill, Matt Pardo, and Shylo Martinez for her thirteenth main stage performance at Shenandoah Conservatory. She is looking forward to showcasing her love of dance through performance and choreography.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You