Firehouse Theatre Cancels Events Through April 5 Due to COVID-19

Firehouse Theatre has just released the following statement in regards to future programming:

As a precaution in these uncertain times, Firehouse Theatre will cancel all public events thru Sun, April 5 to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, and audiences.

We'll reassess as the coronavirus situation unfolds to determine when we will restore public performances. We're hoping to reschedule the events that are being cancelled and will post updates on our website and social media as soon as we can.

If you've already purchased tickets for A Single Prayer (3/19-4/5), The Whiskey Rebellion presents Grateful Dead Night (Mon, 3/23), A Night of 1000 Laughs (Thu, 3/26), 70 Years of D'earth (Mon, 3/30), Some Enchanted Evening with Buck Dietz and Hope Erb (Tue, 3/31), or Gamelan Ensemble (Thu, 4/2) you'll automatically receive a full refund from Brown Paper Tickets. If you have any questions you can contact Brown Paper Tickets at (800) 838-3006 or support@brownpapertickets.com, or please feel free to contact Firehouse at 804.355.2001 or info@firehousetheatre.org.





