Firehouse Produces Richmond Premiere of LOMBARDI

Firehouse Theatre produces the Richmond premiere of LOMBARDI, a theatrically compelling play about obsession, perfection, and winning. Adapted from David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered -- A Life of Vince Lombardi, Firehouse's LOMBARDI will run from Thursday, November 7 thru Saturday, November 23, 2019.



Famed Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi is considered by many to be the greatest coach in the history of football. His love of the game and single-minded pursuit of excellence generated loyalty and fear among those in his orbit including his players, his wife and family, and the journalist who was sent to write a profile of the legend for Look Magazine in 1965.



LOMBARDI illuminates the mind and behavior of a driven leader, and also demonstrates the toll it takes on him and those who love and fear him. Be in the audience and share in Coach Lombardi's thrill of victory and agony of defeat.



"Winning isn't everything. It's the only thing."

Tickets:

$15-$35

https://lombardi.bpt.me/





