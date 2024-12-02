Encore Performance Of Gospel Musical, REFLECTIONS, to be Presented by J.L. Dean Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



J.L. Dean Productions-a newly established faith-based theatrical company-will present an encore performance of Reflections, a gospel musical inspired by the early 1990s. Written and directed by the company's CEO, Ja'Mel Dean, Reflections features original music by Treyvon Smith, choreographed by Alfonzo Lowe, and is musically directed by Dominic Wright. This impactful and uplifting production honors the resilience and triumph of the Black male experience, with three exclusive performances on December 14th and December 15th.

The cast features several notable performers, including Eric Knight, known for his appearance on MTV's Making the Band, ShaaNi Dent and Corasha "Co-Co" Dent of the acclaimed gospel group Singing Doves, hailing from North Carolina, and Lu Chay from the YouTube Original Series Virginia The Series. This dynamic cast brings their unique talents and experiences to the stage, elevating the show's emotional impact and authenticity.

Ja'Mel Dean, a Norfolk State University alum and holder of a master's degree in music education, is not only the writer and director but also an accomplished actor, singer, songwriter, and playwright. He has also shared his talents by musically directing and directing several shows in Hampton Roads.

"As a Black man, I've always been compelled to address the silence and marginalization that often surround our experiences. With Reflections, I'm driven to redefine the narrative." Dean states, "I want to honor the resilience and strength of Black masculinity while also acknowledging the vulnerability and struggle that often accompany it. My hope is that this production will spark meaningful conversations, empowering men to share their stories and prioritize their mental well-being."

Join J.L. Dean Productions for an encore performance that promises an unforgettable evening of 90s nostalgia and ministry. Purchase your tickets now for a night that will inspire and uplift. In the spirit of the holiday season, please consider donating to our ticket bank, allowing someone in need to enjoy this theater experience.

