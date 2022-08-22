East Boston Latin Music Festival Set To Take Place In Breman Street Park, September 10

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, ZUMIX and Sen. Lydia Edwards' office will present The East Boston Latin Music Festival: "Sonidos de la Gente" for free in Bremen Street Park in East Boston from 1PM - 6:30PM.

The festival will consist of two stages, one presenting local live music acts and one presenting local dance ensembles.

Bands will include Zayra Pola, Sonn de mi Tierra, Veronica Robles' Mariachi Band, and Marcus Santos' Grooversity. Dancers will include Salsa y Control, Samba Viva, and more.

This event is meant to be a joyous coming together of community after a challenging and isolating few years. This is a family-friendly event happening adjacent to a playground, splash pad and the MBTA Airport Station on the Blue Line. Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation.