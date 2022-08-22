Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

East Boston Latin Music Festival Set To Take Place In Breman Street Park, September 10

The festival will consist of two stages, one presenting local live music acts and one presenting local dance ensembles. 

Register for Central Virginia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

East Boston Latin Music Festival Set To Take Place In Breman Street Park, September 10

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, ZUMIX and Sen. Lydia Edwards' office will present The East Boston Latin Music Festival: "Sonidos de la Gente" for free in Bremen Street Park in East Boston from 1PM - 6:30PM.

The festival will consist of two stages, one presenting local live music acts and one presenting local dance ensembles.

Bands will include Zayra Pola, Sonn de mi Tierra, Veronica Robles' Mariachi Band, and Marcus Santos' Grooversity. Dancers will include Salsa y Control, Samba Viva, and more.

This event is meant to be a joyous coming together of community after a challenging and isolating few years. This is a family-friendly event happening adjacent to a playground, splash pad and the MBTA Airport Station on the Blue Line. Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Michael Franti, Dashboard Confessional, Brantley Gilbert and More Perform At Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This WeekendMichael Franti, Dashboard Confessional, Brantley Gilbert and More Perform At Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Weekend
August 18, 2022

Michael Franti & Spearhead kickoff a weekend of live music with special guest Arrested Development on Thursday, August 18th at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia.
Firehouse Theatre Announces New Dates for GABRIEL
August 15, 2022

Firehouse Theatre has announced the new dates, cast, and creative team for its world premiere musical GABRIEL. This 'true story of freedom' centers on the mostly unknown revolutionary leader Gabriel and the insurection he organized that has been 'Lost, Buried, Forgotten,' as the title of the show's opening song declares.
Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies Announce New CollaborativeNorthern Virginia Local Arts Agencies Announce New Collaborative
August 8, 2022

The local arts agencies of Arlington County, the City of Alexandria, and Fairfax County have announced the creation of The Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA) to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. 
Virginia Children's Theatre Expands Outreach Across Virginia, Hires Two New PositionsVirginia Children's Theatre Expands Outreach Across Virginia, Hires Two New Positions
August 4, 2022

Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT) is committed to bringing high quality music, theatre and dance education to students all around the Commonwealth. Brett Roden, VCT's Producing Artistic Director, is proud to announce that during the 2022-2023 Season VCT will expand its education outreach and touring performance offerings in order to bring professional theatre to even more Virginia students and audiences.
ALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS – THE HOLIDAY VARIANT to Tour 25 North American CitiesALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS – THE HOLIDAY VARIANT to Tour 25 North American Cities
August 1, 2022

Television personality, author, and Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown announced Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats - The Holiday Variant tour is visiting more than 25 North American cities in 2022 during the holiday season.