Creative Cauldron Presents THE JUNGLE BOOK

For its fall Learning Theater Production, Creative Cauldron will present The Jungle Book, adapted from Rudyard Kipling's classic by Laura Connors Hull and Ellen Selby and featuring ten original songs by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith. Professional actors Will Stevenson and Gus Knapp join the talent of the twenty-four young people in the Learning Theater Ensemble. The Jungle Book runs November 8- 24, 2019 Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm, at Creative Cauldron, 410 S. Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA.

Staying true to the core of Kipling's original tale, Creative Cauldron's adaptation follows the story of Mowgli. Adopted by wolves as an orphan and stalked by the cunning Shere-Kahn the Tiger since birth, Mowgli must adapt to the Laws of the Jungle if he wants to survive. With the help of friends like Baloo, Bagheera the Panther, Akela the Wolf, and more, Mowgli learns to swing to the jungle's unique tune.

The original score was created by the critically acclaimed duo of Matt Conner (Music) and Stephen Gregory Smith (Lyrics). Conner and Smith have had numerous original musicals performed at professional venues around the DC metro area, including Creative Cauldron and Signature Theatre. Award-winning Scenic/Costume/and Properties Designer, Margie Jervis, wields notes of humor and history to create a vast forest-scape that reaches to the rafters, and masks that transform student actors into fantastic creatures. James Morrison sets and shifts the mood with his innovative lighting design.

Will Stevenson (Baloo) was last seen at Creative Cauldron as Maurice in Beauty and the Beast and Wilbur in Charlotte's Web. His previous roles in original Learning Theater productions include: Captain Hook in Peter Pan and Wendy, Captain Crew/Carrisford in A Little Princess Sara Crewe, Fagin in Oliver Twist. E. Augustus (Gus) Knapp (Buldeo) has appeared in numerous Creative Cauldron productions including The Wizard of Oz, The Snow Queen, Oliver Twist, and our 2018 production of Peter Pan and Wendy. Enola Danewitz (Mowgli) was most recently scene in Creative Cauldron as The Rose in Beauty and the Beast, and has been featured in several Learning Theater productions including Peter Pan and Wendy and The Snow Queen. Gabriella Simmons-Robles (Bagheera) returns after playing Chip in Beauty and the Beast, and has also been seen on the Cauldron stage as Madeline in Madeline's Christmas, Avery in Charlotte's Web, and in multiple Learning Theater productions.

Tickets for The Jungle Book can be purchased at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling the box office at 703-436-9948.





