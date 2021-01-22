Creative Cauldron Presents 'Passport to the World of Music' Live Streaming Series

Creative Cauldron presents a musical tour of the world in our intimate cabaret space turned high-def live stream studio, with a diverse musical line up specially curated by Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau of the Wammie Award-winning jazz samba group Veronneau and Resident Artist Matt Conner. The series features blues, jazz, Latin, fusion, bluegrass, Broadway and folk from around the world. Our 10th installment of the "Passport to the World of Music" concert series promises another first-rate music festival that allows you to travel the world from the comfort of your home. Concerts will live stream from Creative Cauldron at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00 PM on Sundays, from January 23 thru March 27th. All tickets cost $15.

Friday, January 22nd 7:30 PM. GRAMMY-nominated lutenist Ronn McFarlane strives to bring the lute, the most popular instrument of the Renaissance, into today's musical mainstream and make it accessible to a wider audience. Celtic music from Scotland and Ireland combines with Ronn's original compositions in an exciting reinvention of this historic instrument.

Friday, February 5th 7:30 PM Project Locrea A musical alliance with varying instrumentation created by flutist Yana Nikol, Project Locrea introduces audiences to the different musical traditions of the world seen through the lenses of artistic creativity. Combining traditional instruments with western classical and jazz instruments, the project's focus is on bringing better understanding and deeper connection between cultures.

Saturday, February 6th Karen Kelleher "There and Back Again" Last seen in the Helen Hayes nominated ensemble of Disenchanted and Beauty and the Beast, Karen Kelleher returns to the cauldron with her stunning vocal range in a debut solo concert. Her cabaret will be a celebration of music from all around the world.

Friday, February 12th 7:30 PM -Abby Lincoln Tribute February 12 at 7:30 PM. Abbey Lincoln Tribute with Michael Bowie, Shacara Rogers and Janelle Gill. Nationally Renowned Jazz bassist Michael Bowie delivers a tribute performance to one of his most treasured mentors - American jazz vocalist, songwriter, actress and activist, Abbey Lincoln. Bowie is joined in the concert by local DC Jazz Festival regulars Shacara Rogers and Janelle Gill.

Saturday, February 13th 7:30 PM Raymi This DC based band brings the haunting sounds and mystic power from The Andes to the rest of the Americas and the world. RAYMI uses traditional instruments such as Zampoñas and Quenas while also exploring the possibilities that the bass, guitars and drums can have together with the Andes tradition.

Friday, February 19th 7:30 PM DC's Greats of Jazz Guitar Three of DC's jazz guitar greats, Jan Knutson, Steve Abshire & Steve Herberman are a festival of jazz guitar. Acclaimed musicians in their own right, when they perform together in this trio, sparks really start to fly. It will be an evening of superb swing, jazz and blues and more.

Saturday, February 20th 7:30 PM Sally Imbriano "George's White-Hot Scandals," Sally Imbriano (formerly Horton) presents a cabaret in homage of her Australian roots and the stories of the Lost Generation. Accompanied by Helen Hayes nominee Refiye Tappan (piano) and Dakota Kaylor (percussion), they bring the early music of the 20th century to life, performing humorous, heartfelt, and classic songs from American and Australian composers alike.

Friday, February 26th 7:30 PM Yasmin Williams, is an innovative, acoustic finger-style guitarist with an unorthodox, modern style of playing. Her music has been commonly described as refreshing, relaxing, and unique and has been called some of the most imaginative guitar music out today.

Saturday, February 27th 7:30 PM Carl Williams "Diametrically Opposed Bros: A TBG Cabaret" Seen previously at Creative Cauldron as Papa Ge in Once on This Island and the ensemble of Beauty and the Beast, Carl L. Williams brings his vocal stylings to an original cabaret in which he explores the realms of Big Band, Musical Theatre and Pop music. The cabaret will feature a guest performance from one of his favorite people on the planet and best friend Andres Ponce.

Friday, March 5th 7:30 PM Jake Blount is an award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer and scholar based in Providence, RI. He is half of the internationally touring duo Tui, and a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize. Blount released his debut solo album, Spider Tales: The Guardian declared it an "instant classic" and awarded it five out of five stars and Bandcamp selected it as Album of the Day.

Saturday, March 6th 7:30 PM Susan Derry Professional actress/singer, Susan Derry, has been acclaimed for her "power house voice and incredible vocal range." Back at the Cauldron after their record-selling holiday cabaret, Susan and her amazing pianist Howard Breitbart present a joyful evening of moving, hilarious stories and gorgeous music. Susan's wit, charm and beautiful vocals combined with Howard's brilliant arrangements will lift your spirits and warm your heart.

Friday, March 12th 7:30 PM Seán Heely Trio. Fiddle champion, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist Seán Heely performs with the finest Celtic musicians in the region. Seán is a Strathmore Artist-in-Residence graduate who has been touring his beautiful, high-energy traditional music in the British Isles and Latin America during the past year to rave reviews.

Saturday, March 13th 7:30 PM Wyn and Leigh Delano "I Always Play the Villains."

Actor/singer and perennial villain-player, Wyn Delano, presents an evening of diabolical fun as he takes you through some of the most deliciously evil and cathartic songs in the Broadway

cannon. Accompanied by master pianist and spouse, Leigh Delano, and soaring music from Hunchback of Notre Dame, Phantom of The Opera, Sweeney Todd, Les Miserables, Parade, and many more.

Sunday, March 14th 7:00 PM Sophia Manicone's "Just a Phase." In her debut solo cabaret, rising cauldron star, Sophia Manicone, explores phases: the seasons, family dynamics, personal tastes and preferences, tears and laughter. She will share stories and songs about her journey through the phases of early childhood to young adult, her hopes for the future, and her recognition that her love of theater isn't "just a phase."

Friday, March 19th 7:30 PM Irene Jalenti Italian born, Baltimore-based jazz vocalist, Irene Jalenti, returns after her debut solo show in Cauldron's Summer Cabaret series and last year's sold-out Passport concert. This dynamic, internationally recognized, singer/songwriter presents another evening of sensational music including jazz standards, Beatle covers, and her gorgeous solo work.

Saturday, March 20th 7:30 PM Kara-Tameika Watkins has been a performer and creator at Creative Cauldron along with her celebrated professional DC theater career. In this new concert, she bares her soul in an evening of self-discovery and reflection of life during a pandemic.

Friday March 26th 7:30 PM Cissa Paz. Cissa's captivating stage presence and soulful voice bring music that is upbeat and engaging. She's known and loved among the lovers and dancers of Brazilian music not only as a performer, but as an ambassador of her genre.

Saturday, March 27th 7:30 PM Veronneau. Passport to the World ends with very people who curate it! This dynamic duo from Wammie award-winning Latin, jazz, samba group Veronneau closes out the series with an evening of their signature blend of global, retro, and original music.