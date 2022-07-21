Creative Cauldron Hires New Bilingual Artistic Associate, Lenny Mendez

Creative Cauldron announced the hiring of Lenny Mendez, in the position of Artistic Associate. Lenny Mendez (she/her/ella) is a Latina actress from the Washington DC area. Lenny earned her BFA in Acting and Directing from George Mason University and trained at Circle in the Square Theatre School on Broadway in New York City. Some past performance credits include, Queen Titania in A Midsummer Night's Dream (Castaway Repertory) Angelina in Prom Night (GALA Hispanic Theatre) Natalie in The Proposal (Workhouse Arts Center).

Lenny Will join Creative Cauldron's artistic staff in the role of a bi-lingual teaching artist and director of Creative Cauldron's educational outreach programs. The position was funded through a Ross Roberts Arts grant from the Community Fund for Northern Virginia. Creative Cauldron Producing Artistic Director, Laura Connors Hull, spoke about the importance of this new position: "We are thrilled to have this amazing new theater artist working on our team. Lenny is a passionate and talented young teacher and performer. Her bi-lingual skills will help Creative Cauldron forge new relationships, and partnerships in our community, particularly with Spanish-speaking families."

Last year, Creative Cauldron developed a JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) Artistic Committee to review its programs and policies, with the view of making the organization better serve its community. Creating this new Artistic position was an outgrowth of this organizational work. Lenny is currently serving as a co-producer for Creative Cauldron's summer camps, and is providing outreach and support to Spanish-speaking families who are participating.

Lenny spoke about her new role at Creative Cauldron: "I'm thrilled to have found a position where I can put my skills to great use and collaborate with some of the most down to earth artists I've met. When I came to this country at five years old, I would have never thought I

would work at a beautiful black box theatre in the town where I was raised. The city is changing but the diversity has always been here, I am proud be at the fore front of new projects that will bring in the community to our theatre."

In the fall, Lenny Will continue to expand Creative Cauldron's community partnerships by teaching acting and improvisation at Second Story, a local non-profit organization committed to serving children in crisis and children needing a safe nurturing environment.