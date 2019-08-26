Creative Cauldron Announces Its 2019-20 Season

2019-20 Season marks Creative Cauldron's eleventh season of programming at ArtSpace Falls Church. The diverse season offerings include live theater, concerts and cabarets. The season kicks off in October with the regional premiere of Disenchanted, a hilarious musical that takes a second look at the real world fates of fairytale princesses. Madeline's Christmas returns once more to ring in the holiday season and Crowns, the inspirational gospel musical celebrating the resilient, hat-wearing sisters of the south, takes the stage in February.

Country music fans will be treated to Always Patsy Cline in April, and the season will close with Sondheim's timeless masterpiece, Into the Woods. Two original productions from Creative Cauldron's award-winning educational programs, The Jungle Book and Cinderella's Dream, and two concert series: "Passport to the World of Music" and the "Summer Cabaret Series," round out the season offerings. "We are looking forward to another year of intimate storytelling and music featuring some of the finest professional talent in our area," said Producing Director and Creative Cauldron Founder, Laura Connors Hull.

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703-436-9948. Creative Cauldron also offers four flexible season pass options for performances throughout the season.

Creative Cauldron's 2019-20 Performance Season

Disenchanted: October 3 - 27, 2019

Book, Music and Lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that's anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know - the original storybook heroines have come to life to set the record straight. Disenchanted won the Outer Critics Circle Award for "Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical," has played to sold-out houses around the globe, and now Creative Cauldron presents the regional premiere. Press Night is Saturday, October 5 at 8:30 pm

The Jungle Book: November 8 - 24, 2019 - A Learning Theater Production

Adapted from the book by Rudyard Kipling by Ellen Selby and Laura Connors Hull

Music by Matt Conner and Lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith

A musical adaptation of one of the most well-loved books in the English language in 2015. Danger lurks everywhere for young Mowgli as he learns the "laws of the jungle" from his friends Akela, the wolf, Baloo, the bear, and Bagheera, the panther, who warn him that Shere Khan, the tiger, wants to eat him. But when Mowgli is forced to leave his friends and return to the village from which he came, he soon learns that man is the most dangerous creature of all. With sensitive themes about loyalty, honor, courage, and persistence, The Jungle Book stories have irresistible appeal for audiences of every generation. Press Night is Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 pm.

Madeline's Christmas: December 6 - 23, 2019

Book and Lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby Music by Shirley Mier Based on the book by Ludwig Bemelmans

In what has become a holiday tradition at the cauldron, we couldn't resist one more visit from everyone's favorite precocious little Parisian. "In an old house in Paris, covered in vines, lived 12 little girls in two straight lines." And with that familiar phrase, author and illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans sets in motion the adventures of the brave and resourceful Madeline! In this musical adaptation, Madeline's schoolmates and tutor are all sick in bed on Christmas Eve, unable to go home for Christmas. Madeline comes to the rescue with the help of a magical rug merchant and takes her friends on a Christmas journey they will never forget. Press Night is Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 pm

Crowns February 13 - March 8, 2020

Written by Regina Taylor Adapted from the Book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marbury

When a Brooklyn teen goes to live with her Grandmother in South Carolina after the death of her brother, she learns the beauty, ceremony and symbolism of hat-wearing from her resilient southern sisters. This musical has played to sold-out houses in theaters around the country, including three runs at Arena Stage. Crowns is an inspirational, joyous, musical celebration of love and redemption that will make your heart sing! Press Night is Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 pm.

Cinderella's Dream: March 20 - April 5, 2020 - A Learning Theater Production

Book by Ellen Selby and Laura Connors Hull | Music by Matt Conner and Lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith

One of the most well-known fairytales ever written, Cinderella will get a 21st century twist from our Learning Theater Ensemble. All your favorite characters are there-the Evil Stepmother and her daughters, the Handsome Prince, the Fairy Godmother, the mice helpers, but in our story, Cinderella has a thing or two to say about her destiny. Told with original music, this production is sure to bring enchantment. Press Night is Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 pm

Always Patsy Cline: April 23 - May 17, 2020

Created and Originally Directed by Ted Swindley. Based on a true story.

Based on a true story about the legendary country singer's unlikely friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, this musical play comes with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation. Audiences will revel in 27 of Patsy's heartfelt songs including unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams, and Walking After Midnight. A sure crowd pleaser, American Theater magazine has deemed this the most produced musical in America. Press Night is Saturday, April 25 at 8:00 pm.

Into the Woods: June 4 - 21, 2020

Book by James Lapine | Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

With an imaginative book by James Lapine that skillfully intertwines the stories and characters from Grimm fairy tales, and a luscious score by Stephen Sondheim, this Tony Award-winning musical has become a timeless masterpiece. A baker and his wife wish for a child, Cinderella wishes to go to the King's Festival and Jack wishes to sell his cow, so into the woods they must go in search of their prize. Happily ever after eludes them, however, as they soon learn the tangled consequences of getting exactly what you wished for. Press Night is Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets for the 2019-20 Season may be purchased on-line at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703-436-9948.





