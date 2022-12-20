Creative Cauldron Announces Annual PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC Festival Line-up

Creative Cauldron's popular annual "Passport to the World of Music Festival" featuring some of the most talented and diverse musicians in the Metro D.C. area and beyond will launch on January 6th and runs through February 4, 2023.

lways billed as an opportunity "to tour the world without ever leaving Falls Church," the Festival is curated by Wammy Award-winning artists Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau. It features musical styles and genres from folk, Latin, jazz, blues along with global musical traditions.

Speaking about this year's featured artists Ken Avis praised: "This is one of the most diverse gathering of musicians since the series began. Each weekend is built around a designated theme and offers us some of the finest instrumentalists and vocalists with a passion for sharing their musical traditions and styles. It's going to be the best ever!"

2023 "Passport to the World of Music" Festival Performances

Week One: Traditions Old and New:

Friday, January 6 at 7:30 pm Sean Heely's Big Celtic Show - champion Celtic musicians and dancers

Bring a celebration of the Scottish feast of Hogmany in fine style

Saturday, January 7 at 7:30 pm Chao Tan's "Unheard Sounds" - Acclaimed Chinese Dulcimer musician brings a concert grounded in immigrant artist's self-expression

Sunday, January 8 at 2:00 pm Shenandoah Run - Traditional and contemporary folk along with

a wide selection of Americana from the 60s and 70s

Sunday, January 8 at 7:00 pm Griefcat - Local songwriting duo whose songs range from hilarious to sincere with a sound akin to Conchords, mixed with a little Dolly Parton and an indie flair.

Week Two: DC Women in Music:

Friday, January 13, at 7:30 pm Washington Women in Jazz- SOUTH! - a prelude to this year's edition of the annual festival created by Amy K Bormet in 2011 which celebrates women of the DC area jazz community.

Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 pm The Honey Larks - Roots music with fabulous vocal harmonies and girl chat in between featuring Carly Harvey (DC's Queen of Blues), Jenny Langer (Blues Hall of Fame) and Holly Montgomery (Blue Elan Records)

Sunday, January 15 at 2:00 pm The Songwriters: Local Cream - South - The monthly songwriter showcase Local Cream is coming south with award-winning songwriters and performers Annett Wasilik, Kipyn Martin, Jillian Matundan, Heather Aubrey Lloyd

Sunday, January 15 at 7:00 pm Swing Sisters - Grammy winning musicians Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer join forces with gypsy jazz violinist Nataly Merezhuk and upright bassist Zoe Jorgenson to perform swing music of every description.

Week Three: Latin American Fiesta

Friday, January 20 at 7:30 pm Trio Caliente - Soulful sounds and flamenco fire. Trio Caliente delivers a blend of Flamenco, pop, and Latin Dance Music. Think Rodrigo y Gabriela, The Gipsy Kings, Pink Martini, the Buena Vista Social Club meets Shakira, Celia Cruz, Aretha Franklin and Gloria Estafan.

Saturday, January 21 at 7:30 pm Rose Moraes - Jobim and Beyond -Brazilian vocalist Rose Moraes' authentic and high energy vocals match her personality as she performs the classic samba and bozza nova of Brazil.

Sunday, January 22 at 2:00 pm Raymi - Juan Cayrampoma and his band bring the haunting sounds and mystic power of the Andes using traditional zamponas, moscenos, quenas and tarkas with contemporary drums and guitars.

Sunday, January 22 at 7:00 pm QuinTango - the Heartbeat of classical Argentinian tango performed by a quintet of top-notch female chamber musicians and their crackerjack bandoneon player. Tango like you've never imagined it.

Week Four: Great Guitars - A mini-festival of Diverse Guitar Styles

Friday, January 27 at 7:30 pm Bobby Thompson Acoustic Blues Trio - Winner of the 2019 Wammie Award for best blues album. An incomparable folk, blues singer/songwriter, songwriting, blues elements, and great guitar merge in this one-time concert.

Saturday, January 28 at 7:30 pm Hot Club of Baltimore with Alexis Tantau - an amazing ensemble that performs Inspired arrangements of the classic Django Reinhardt repertoire, French waltzes, and Trad Jazz.

Sunday, January 29 at 3:30 pm DC Guitar Greats - Steve Abshire, Steve Herberman and Jan Knudson - Three of the finest jazz guitarists you'll find anywhere performing together without bass...just guitars, the whole truth and nothing but the truth!

Sunday, January 29 at 7:30 pm Anthony Pirog with Janel Leppin - Guitarist experimental jazz and rock composer and loops magician, Anthony Pirog, joins Janel Leppin, a composer and cellist who's honed a singular synthesis of composition, orchestration and improvisation paired with an exquisite voice.

Week Five: Big Bang Finale!

Friday, February 3 at 7:30 pm Munit Mesfin Sings Roberta Flack - Ethiopian jazz vocalist, Munit Mesfin fan and her band celebrates the music of the Grammy-winning artist Roberta Flack. Her warm voice and big heart harmonies have been featured at the cauldron with her Passport performances with Project Locrea.

Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 pm Veronneau - The ever popular, WAMMIE award-winning and critically-acclaimed band led by Quebecoise vocalist, Lynn Veronneau, and guitarist Ken Avis have presented jazz, French chanson, Bossa Nova and last year's "Blue Tapestry" celebration of the music of Joni Mitchell. This year's Passport concert will be delicious, heart-warming, beautiful and fun.

For more information about the series and to purchase tickets go to www.creativecauldron.org or call the box office at 703-436-9948.