Creative Cauldron Announces 2024 Summer Concert Series!

Creative Cauldron's annual “Summer Concert Series” featuring some of the most talented and diverse musicians in the Metro D.C. area and beyond will launch on June 28 and run through August 24, 2024.

The Series is curated by Wammy Award-winning artists Ken Avis and resident Associate Artistic Director Matt Conner. It features musical styles and genres from Latin, jazz, blues to acapella.

2024 “Summer Concert Series” Performances

Friday, June 28, 7:30 PM: "The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook Tribute"

The most successful music duo of all time, and for many "the sound of the 1960's". Achingly beautiful songs and vocal harmonies to soothe the soul on songs like 'Mrs Robinson', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound', 'The Sound Of Silence' and many more!

Saturday, June 29, 7:30 PM: "The Fly Birds"

This award winning musical embodiment of Alternative Bluegrass & Appalachia based out of Winchester, Virginia, have migrated through the music industry for 8 years, their voices and melodies soaring to new heights together. This unique and original band is composed of Elizabeth Baker on banjo, and fiddle, Mary Dunlap on bass, Sarah Twigg on guitar.

Friday, July 12, 7:30 PM: “Griefcat”

A duo we can't get enough of at the Cauldron! A mutually perpetuating force in matching outfits who create beautifully blended harmonies and brilliant lyrics with an unpredictable twist. Their new album Late Stage Capitalism, features tracks ranging from flat out hilarious to unexpectedly thought provoking, each with a unique sound and lyrics to tickle the soul.

Saturday, July 13, 7:30 PM: “The Dave Kline Band”

UK violin virtuoso Dave Kline blends the modern genres of rock, blues, jazz, funk and folk with the sonic palette of the world's cultures. Dave Kline is a Cauldron favorite from previous performances with his band and as a guest with Veronneau and others. With Special Guests Lynn Veronneau vocals and Ken Avis guitar and vocals. plus wonderful Nigerian drummer Olaolu Ajibade, and Kurt Kratch bass.

Friday, July 19, 7:30 PM: “Taisha Estrada”

Songs of Latin America and the Caribbean: Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Taisha Estrada returns to the Cauldron with a band of all-stars to play songs off her debut album, Nostalgia Ajena, as well as music from the Caribbean and Latin America. With Victor Provost - steel pan, Connor Holdridge (guitar), TJ Turqman (bass), Fran Vielma (percussion), Angel Bethea (drums)

Saturday, July 20, 7:30 PM “Josanne Francis”

Caribbean and classical steel drum from award-winning artist, composer and educator Josanne Francis began playing steelpan at age 9 in her native Trinidad & Tobago. Unmatched technical mastery and an energetic and emotional complexity that enchants listeners across the world in a performance packed with energy and fun.

Friday, July 26, 7:30 PM “Daryl Davis & Friends ‘Rock & Roll, Boogie Woogie, & Blues'”

Legendary pianist and activist Daryl Davis has performed with all the greats of Rock & Roll, Chuck Berry, The Legendary Blues Band (formerly The Muddy Waters Blues Band), Elvis Presley's Jordanaires, and many others.You might also seen the documentary or TED talk about his work influencing KKK members to rescind their racist views. Daryl is joined by the inimitable Seth Kible on clarinet and sax, exploring a world of classic songs.

Saturday, July 27, 7:30 PM “The Guitar Renegades”

This unique all-guitar ensemble was a revelation at their debut performance at the Creative Cauldron. A quintet of incredible guitarists...and nothing else. All guitar, all the time with Cristian Perez, Connor Holdridge, Jan Knutson, Parker Spears, and Tommy Holliday. Though they're all jazz guitarists at heart, they venture into repertoire as diverse as Bach, Simon & Garfunkel, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jobim, The Beatles, etc., as well as repertoire more common in the jazz world such as Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis, etc.

Friday, Aug 2, 7:30 PM “Vox Pop”

Vox Pop is a contemporary non-profit vocal group from the Washington, DC area. Since 2003, ‘Vox Pop' is a name that has become synonymous with high-energy, entertaining live performances. The group also gives back to the local community through vocal workshops and charitable performances.

Saturday, Aug 3, 7:30 PM “Be Steadwell ‘Queer Love Songs'”

Be Steadwell's gorgeous voice and vocal looping were heard at the Cauldron's "Tribute to Patsy Cline" earlier this year. We had to bring her back with her own show featuring a mix of classic love songs and original music. Be and Friends will perform tunes by Bonnie Raitt, Whitney, Smokey and music from their album Queer Love Songs including "Greens" and "Netflix". Come for some silliness, some singing along and some good cheesy love songs. Be Steadwell is a queer pop composer and storyteller.

Saturday, Aug 10, 7:30 PM “A Toast to Tosti with Wesley Diener”

Raise your glass and imbibe lush Italian vocalism! Creative Cauldron favorite Wesley Diener returns for another summer cabaret that will delight audiences and blend vocal styles. This time, he will explore one of Italy's finest composers. Known for elegant simplicity and emotional depth, Tosti's songs have been favored by international singers for decades, and this summer, they'll take their turn in Falls Church. Sip your favorite beverage, savor Wesley's rich lyricism, and transport yourself to an Italian piazza in this elegant soirée!

Friday, Aug 16, 7:30 PM “Sharón Clark”

Jazz vocalist extraordinaire Sharón Clark has brought festival and concert audiences to their feet across the globe. Her New York run drew raves from the NY Times and the Wall Street Journal, and she won New York's Bistro Award for Best Vocalist, and the Billie Holiday Vocal Competition, Ms. Clark has made countless international tours, from Europe to Israel to Russia, where she has developed a major following.

Saturday, Aug 17, 7:30 PM “Ayo ‘Celebrating Ms. Sarah Vaughan'”

The ever soulful Ayo returns to the DC area from Seville where she has been converting the population to her amazing vocal renditions of jazz, soul and gospel. A jazz vocal graduate of Howard University, Ayo has also been a featured composer for the Kennedy Center's residency Betty Carter's Jazz Ahead, and has performed at the Apollo in New York, and Blues Alley. Tonight she performs the music of Ms Sarah Vaughan, the jazz legend, who along with Ella Fitzgerald defined vocal jazz singing in the 1940's and beyond.

Friday, Aug 23, 7:30 PM “Irene Jalenti”

The return of a Cauldron favorite. Italian vocalist Irene Jalenti has a rich cello-like tone, equally impressive improvising a scat solo or interpreting a song with soulful intensity. While her sound has been compared to international legends such as Nina Simone, Mercedes Sosa, and Beth Carvalho, her phrasing, repertoire, and poetic sensibility are all her own.

Saturday, Aug 24, 7:30 PM “Veronneau”

Celebrate the series finale with husband and wife team of Quebecoise vocalist Lynn Veronneau and UK guitarist Ken Avis continue to expand and redefine their musical universe while thrilling audiences with their global musical influences, and delicious multilingual vocals.

For more information about the series and to purchase tickets go to www.creativecauldron.org or call the box office at 703-436-9948.

