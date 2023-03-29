Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Constellations Chamber Concerts Announces A Series of Free Pop-Up Concerts

Six outdoor concerts around DC between March 31st—April 2nd, in collaboration with The Concert Truck.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Constellations Chamber Concerts has announced six free upcoming pop-up concerts around Washington, DC between March 31 and April 2nd. In collaboration with The Concert Truck, a traveling music venue. The concerts will be held at Union Market (March 31, 11:30am), La Cosecha (March 31, 5:30pm), Horton's Kids Wellington Park Community Center (April 1, 11:30am) Congress Heights Arts & Culture Center (April 1, 3pm), Little Sisters of the Poor (April 2, 3pm) and one more concert on April 2nd at 11am, whose location is tbd.

The concerts will feature the music of Astor Piazzolla, Fritz Kreisler, Camargo Guarnieri, David Baker, George Gershwin, Felix Mendelssohn, Emanuel Chabrier and more. Performers include violinist Ruben Rengel, cellist Christine Lamprea, percussionist Jeff Stern, pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby (who are The Concert Truck Co-Directors), and pianist Ellen Hwangbo (who is also the Constellations Chamber Concerts Artistic Director).

The Concert Truck is a Baltimore-based organization that strengthens communities by redefining the concert experience and making live music available to everyone. Constellations Chamber Concerts is a Washington DC-based organization that draws together world-class artists for thought-provoking programs that engage audiences with a dynamic interweaving of music from all eras and genres.

Admission to each of the concerts is free. For more information, please visit: www.constellationsmusic.org

Constellations Chamber Concerts in Washington D.C. draws together world-class artists in intense, thought-provoking programs that engage audiences with a dynamic interweaving of music from all eras and genres. The core of our philosophy is to explore and celebrate connections in music: between genres, works, composers, generations, and the performers on stage, approaching music traditional and new with a fresh perspective. Each concert in our series will feature thematically-driven chamber music in various ensembles ranging from Pre-Baroque to world premieres by living composers, with top-flight musicians who are not afraid to step out of their "comfort zone" and push new boundaries together. Our touchstones are authentic curiosity and unashamed artistic vulnerability, seeking out the magical occurrence when the artists and audience drop their guard and experience, together, moments of pure musical joy.ww.constellationsmusic.org

