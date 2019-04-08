Cole Swindell Will Perform At After Hours Concert Series

After Hours Concerts Series announced that Cole Swindell will play at the Marks & Harrison Amphitheater in Fredericksburg, VA on Friday, September 13th, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12th at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. A limited number of $20 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only.

In just over four years since he made his debut on Warner Bros. Records, Cole Swindell, has racked up an impressive and incomparable record-breaking eighth No. 1 singles including, six Platinum singles; one Gold single; a Platinum-certified debut album; and a Gold-certified sophomore album. During his debut in 2015, the Georgia native was considered Music Row's Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year, in addition to earning NSAI songwriter/Artist of the Year in 2016 and two CMA Triple Play Awards in both 2015 and 2016.

To date, Swindell has sold 2.4 million total album equivalents in the four years since his debut, including 6.3 million+ tracks sold and over 1.2 billion on demand streams on top hits including, "You Should Be Here," "Chillin' It," "Hope You Get Lonely Tonight," "Ain't Worth The Whiskey," "Let Me See Ya Girl," "Middle of a Memory," and "Flatliner." Since launching his career, Swindell has toured with the biggest superstars in country music including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and has sold out his four Down Home Tours in support of his four subsequent Down Home Sessions EPs.

After Hours Concert Series has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. Tickets for Tesla on June 8th, Kip Moore on June 28th, Jamey Johnson on June 30th, Lady Antebellum July 6th, and Kool & The Gang August 3rd are on sale now. Additional shows for the 2019 season will be announced soon.

Tickets for Cole Swindell on Friday, September 13, 2019 at After Hours Concert Series go on sale this Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at www.AfterHoursConcertSeries.com, or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $20 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Show starts at 7:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concert Series is located at the Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 8030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA.





